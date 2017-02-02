Skip to main content

Love Chicken? Just Whistle!

Feb 02, 2017 10:21AM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: Eat+Drink, In Print

At Whistle Britches, it’s all about the chicken. When this Dallas happening hot spot debuted on the tony restaurant scene last spring, the owners had one thing in mind: serve the tastiest, juiciest and crunchiest bird in town. Their secret? Pickle-brined birds, farm-fresh ingredients and soulful cooking that leaves you wanting more. The farm-funky décor lends a fresh vibe and, when weather permits, outdoor seating is a fun option. 

With the belief that comfort food never goes out of style, the scratch kitchen is always baking fresh buttermilk biscuits and some of the best chicken sandwiches in town. Couple all that with a great local craft beer selection and inventive cocktails, and you soon realize why the name Whistle Britches is so fitting. The restaurant likes to draw a lot of attention to itself and has no shame in doing so. Stop in for a taste and yo u’ll see why! 

Consider the menu for a moment. Brunch is served on Saturday morning and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features chicken, naturally, but consider the fact that you can order chicken tenders, chicken by the piece or an entire roasted bird. Be sure to try tender buttermilk melt-in-your-mouth biscuits and farm-fresh eggs served the way you like them best. We recommend the Chicken Benny, Whistle Britches’ take on an eggs benedict that features an open-faced biscuit, crispy chicken, pimento cheese and soft poached eggs topped with grain mustard hollandaise. We think any southern grandma would give this dish her stamp of approval. 

Come back for lunch and try sandwiches, salads and sides. Order The City Boy salad with soft lettuces, bosc pears, smoked southern pecans and white cheddar drizzled with dried apricot-honey vinaigrette. Sandwiches vary from hearty fare to lighter bites. The Southern Belle features apricot-tarragon chicken salad, toasted cashews, Duke’s mayo and living sprouts on Hippie Health bread. Savory sides such as three-cheese Panko-topped macaroni and Homestead Mills white corn grits with smoked gouda and chives will take you back to your Southern roots—even if you hail from the Yankee side of the country. 

At dinner time, Whistle Britches really steps up to the plate. For starters, order a plate of sweet potato johnnycakes served with jalapeño cane syrup, honey butter and spiced pepitas. If you’re dining with a couple of friends, consider ordering The Whole Bird. Share 10 pieces of chicken, coleslaw, potato salad and two biscuits. You can try out over 16 craft beers or nearly a dozen on draft while you wait for your meal to be prepared just for you. And be sure to taste-test the housemade sauces on each table caddy—they’re sure to make your bird sing! 

Additional sandwiches and salads grace the dinner menu, so you can eat a light supper or opt for a more filling plate of deliciousness. And because no Southern family lets you leave the table without tasting dessert, we say save some room for Spiced Apple Pie or a heaping helping of S’more Custard. 

Last November, Chef Omar Flores received Eater Dallas’ Chef of the Year honors—a pretty spectacular feat since the restaurant had been open for only half a year. So we’re excited to see what’s on the horizon for such a new culinary venture. Located near the intersection of Preston and Frankford Roads, Whistle Britches is an easy drive from the Bush Turnpike, so it’s feasible to make the restaurant your favorite new destination for chicken made delicious. 

Whistle Britches 

6110 Frankford Road 

Dallas 

972.590.8991 WhistleBritchesChicken.com 

Whistle Britches

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/03/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • Help-Create Hearts + Flowers

    02/03/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Exciting for friends, family or couples, the Help-Create Hearts + Flowers events allow participan...

  • Art at Swirl Bakery

    02/03/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Please join us for food, drinks and photography. Art reception featuring, "Mom & Her Camera" by ...

  • Community Volunteer Fair

    02/04/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    On Saturday, February 4, 2017, the Junior League of Dallas (JLD), presenting sponsor Children’s H...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/04/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/04/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Help-Create Hearts + Flowers

    02/04/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Exciting for friends, family or couples, the Help-Create Hearts + Flowers events allow participan...

  • Annual Beer and Chocolate Tasting

    02/04/2017
    03:00PM — 06:00PM

    Join us for the first installment of The Ginger Man Annual Traditions at our Annual Beer & Chocol...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/04/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Carroll Dragon Band Bistro

    02/04/2017
    05:30PM — 08:30PM

    The Carroll Band Bistro is just around the corner...This is the largest fundraiser of the year an...

  • Paint like Picasso

    02/04/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Relax with a glass of wine and learn to paint like Picasso. Local artist and painter, Paula Mitch...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/05/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/05/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • DO GOOD FEEL GOOD

    02/07/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Join us at the 10:30am classes on February 7th and 8th! The one time class cost of $35 will be r...

  • DO GOOD FEEL GOOD

    02/08/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Join us at the 10:30am classes on February 7th and 8th! The one time class cost of $35 will be r...

  • SED STEM Academy

    02/08/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Southlake Style