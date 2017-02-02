Love Chicken? Just Whistle!

Feb 02, 2017 10:21AM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: Eat+Drink, In Print

At Whistle Britches, it’s all about the chicken. When this Dallas happening hot spot debuted on the tony restaurant scene last spring, the owners had one thing in mind: serve the tastiest, juiciest and crunchiest bird in town. Their secret? Pickle-brined birds, farm-fresh ingredients and soulful cooking that leaves you wanting more. The farm-funky décor lends a fresh vibe and, when weather permits, outdoor seating is a fun option.

With the belief that comfort food never goes out of style, the scratch kitchen is always baking fresh buttermilk biscuits and some of the best chicken sandwiches in town. Couple all that with a great local craft beer selection and inventive cocktails, and you soon realize why the name Whistle Britches is so fitting. The restaurant likes to draw a lot of attention to itself and has no shame in doing so. Stop in for a taste and yo u’ll see why!

Consider the menu for a moment. Brunch is served on Saturday morning and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features chicken, naturally, but consider the fact that you can order chicken tenders, chicken by the piece or an entire roasted bird. Be sure to try tender buttermilk melt-in-your-mouth biscuits and farm-fresh eggs served the way you like them best. We recommend the Chicken Benny, Whistle Britches’ take on an eggs benedict that features an open-faced biscuit, crispy chicken, pimento cheese and soft poached eggs topped with grain mustard hollandaise. We think any southern grandma would give this dish her stamp of approval.

Come back for lunch and try sandwiches, salads and sides. Order The City Boy salad with soft lettuces, bosc pears, smoked southern pecans and white cheddar drizzled with dried apricot-honey vinaigrette. Sandwiches vary from hearty fare to lighter bites. The Southern Belle features apricot-tarragon chicken salad, toasted cashews, Duke’s mayo and living sprouts on Hippie Health bread. Savory sides such as three-cheese Panko-topped macaroni and Homestead Mills white corn grits with smoked gouda and chives will take you back to your Southern roots—even if you hail from the Yankee side of the country.

At dinner time, Whistle Britches really steps up to the plate. For starters, order a plate of sweet potato johnnycakes served with jalapeño cane syrup, honey butter and spiced pepitas. If you’re dining with a couple of friends, consider ordering The Whole Bird. Share 10 pieces of chicken, coleslaw, potato salad and two biscuits. You can try out over 16 craft beers or nearly a dozen on draft while you wait for your meal to be prepared just for you. And be sure to taste-test the housemade sauces on each table caddy—they’re sure to make your bird sing!

Additional sandwiches and salads grace the dinner menu, so you can eat a light supper or opt for a more filling plate of deliciousness. And because no Southern family lets you leave the table without tasting dessert, we say save some room for Spiced Apple Pie or a heaping helping of S’more Custard.

Last November, Chef Omar Flores received Eater Dallas’ Chef of the Year honors—a pretty spectacular feat since the restaurant had been open for only half a year. So we’re excited to see what’s on the horizon for such a new culinary venture. Located near the intersection of Preston and Frankford Roads, Whistle Britches is an easy drive from the Bush Turnpike, so it’s feasible to make the restaurant your favorite new destination for chicken made delicious.

Whistle Britches



6110 Frankford Road

Dallas

972.590.8991 WhistleBritchesChicken.com