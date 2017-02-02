Carnivore Haven

Feb 02, 2017 10:21AM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: Eat+Drink, Today

Sometimes, all you need is a glass of wine … and a plateful of cured meats. But don’t even think about trekking into Dallas or Fort Worth—Great Scott is a local purveyor of off-the-charts-good charcuterie (the French word for smoked, dry-cured or cooked meats).



Charcuterie may have worked its way onto many menus in the Metroplex, but our part of town was lacking this artisanal concept. So, last July, husband-and-wife team Matthew and Danielle Scott opened Great Scott in the former Carrabba’s location in Grapevine. The restaurant is relatively new to the local culinary scene, but it’s already making a name for itself. Last fall, the Fort Worth Star Telegram ranked Great Scott as one of the 12 hottest restaurants right now.

It’s easy to see why. Everything here is thoughtfully and passionately made in small batches, from the house-made mozzarella to the salami, prosciutto and other meats. On our dinner visit, we ventured on a behind-the-scenes tour of the frigid meat-curing chamber, where mold-covered meats dangled from metal racks. Mold is a good thing here; the white powdery layer gives meat complexity and flavor.

Curing meat is truly a craft, and it’s one that chef Norman Grimm is passionate about. He spearheads the restaurant’s mission to always “praise the pig,” using only certified humane-raised and -handled meats. When you’re a hungry carnivore, this means you’re not just getting fresh, flavorful meats; you’re supporting farmers who raise their animals without hormones and antibiotics. Even the wine at Great Scott takes a holistic approach; many are produced at sustainable vineyards.

After our crash course in meat curing (and another glass of red Zin), we got a taste of the first dish to arrive at our table: a charcuterie board with 12 different meats and cheeses. Even if you’re not particularly adventurous, it’s hard not to like rabbit rillettes or duck pâté when you see the expert care that goes into all the meats at Great Scott. The menu expands beyond charcuterie, though, from small plates such as Lobster Strudel and Tuna Tartare to steak, fish, chicken and even pizza.

The main course might make it difficult to save room for dessert, but the Sticky Toffee Pudding is an absolute necessity. Our party split this warm, house-favorite sweet, which was plated with Tonka bean ice cream and a luscious mocha sauce. There wasn’t a drop left on the plate.

Charcuterie is the crowning achievement at Great Scott, but each dish is a work of art—and love. The restaurant (and its many meats) is a cut above.

GREAT SCOTT

1701 Cross Roads Drive

Grapevine

817.717.7701

GreatScottRestaurant.com

