Paint by the Numbers

Feb 02, 2017 10:19AM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Van Gogh and da Vinci certainly understood the value of a well-placed paint color. And decorators and designers have transformed rooms—and the lives of those who live in them—with a fresh coat of paint. But before you hand over that tiny paint chip and mix a gallon or more, do a little planning to ensure you get the color you’re dreaming of.

For 2017, the overarching trend is lighter and brighter as people ditch the Old World look dominated by gold, red and tan in favor of gray, greige (warm gray) and complementary colors inspired by nature, such as blue, green and yellow.



The most popular Benjamin Moore paint color sold locally is Revere Pewter [HC-172]. Expect the color to reveal a very versatile, light gray with some warm undertones that really brings different fabrics and surfaces together nicely. Also popular grays by Benjamin Moore:

Stonington Gray HC-170

Annapolis Gray HC-176

Silent Night 1613

Winter Solstice 1605

Senora Gray 1530

For paint finishes, the safe play for walls is eggshell—it’s durable, plays well with children and doesn’t scuff up easily. Most designers prefer matte because it offers little to no reflection, so the color is more true, but it really depends on who is living in the house. On cabinets, doors and trim, pros prefer Benjamin Moore’s Satin Impervo, an oil-based enamel. But if someone in the home is sensitive to smells, chemicals or allergens, an equally good alternative is a product called Advance— a water-borne interior alkyd (hybrid) that provides a smooth durable finish of an oil base paint that cleans up with soap and water.

For those who demand zero VOCs in their paint, Natura by Benjamin Moore fits the bill. It emits no odors and is great for rooms such as nurseries and children’s play rooms.

Mary Joseph, of Interior Solutions by Mary, suggests exploring exterior paint colors even indoors. “These colors are meant to blend in well with nature—water, sand, plants, trees—so you can certainly use them inside your home,” she says.

Joseph’s pick for good neutral hues by Sherwin Williams include:

Repose Gray 7015

Gateway Gray 7644

Techno Gray 6170

Since grays can be tricky and cast off shades of green, blue or even yellow, Joseph suggests buying a sample size of a few paint colors and then painting two coats onto a half-sized poster board. Then you can tack up the posters on your walls and test the colors in varying degrees of sunlight. Purchase a quart or sample size at any paint store and see how a new paint color can transform your home.

DETAILS

