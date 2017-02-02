Skip to main content

Dragon Pride Soars On National Signing Day 2017

Feb 02, 2017 08:34AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Today, Dragon Pride

Photos courtesy Carroll ISD

Gallery: National Signing Day 2017 [9 Images] Click any image to expand.

National Signing Day 2017 is in the books, and this year, Carroll Senior High School produced 16 student athletes who signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. In front of an overflowing crowd of family, friends, coaches, staff and media in the Student Activity Center, these student athletes signed scholarships in three sports with colleges and universities across the country.

Congratulations to these Dragon signees:

Sopia Torres, Water Polo, Siena

Nathan Winkler, Water Polo, Gannon University

Zachary Lowery, Water Polo, California Baptist

Nat Kajiwara, Soccer, University of Dallas

Brittany Martin, Soccer, Texas Tech

Neaka Khalilian, Soccer, Alabama

Alexandria Griffin, Soccer, Texas Tech

Mikaela de Lemos, Soccer, Oberlin College

Alli Gardner, Soccer, Arkansas

Robert Barnes, Football, Oklahoma

Carson Green, Football, Texas A&M

Luke Jeter, Football, Colorado School of Mines

John Miscoll, Football, Northeastern State University

Ryan Miller, Football, Baylor

Henry Klinge III, Football, Baylor

Jacob Copeland, Football, Navarro College

Read This Month's Digital Issue

