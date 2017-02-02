Dragon Pride Soars On National Signing Day 2017

“Wildlife” by Betty Watkins 02/02/2017 11:00AM — 06:00PM You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

“Wildlife” by Betty Watkins 02/03/2017 11:00AM — 06:00PM You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

Help-Create Hearts + Flowers 02/03/2017 02:00PM — 06:00PM Exciting for friends, family or couples, the Help-Create Hearts + Flowers events allow participan...

Art at Swirl Bakery 02/03/2017 05:30PM — 07:00PM Please join us for food, drinks and photography. Art reception featuring, "Mom & Her Camera" by ...

Community Volunteer Fair 02/04/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM On Saturday, February 4, 2017, the Junior League of Dallas (JLD), presenting sponsor Children’s H...

“Wildlife” by Betty Watkins 02/04/2017 11:00AM — 06:00PM You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK 02/04/2017 01:30PM The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

Help-Create Hearts + Flowers 02/04/2017 02:00PM — 06:00PM Exciting for friends, family or couples, the Help-Create Hearts + Flowers events allow participan...

Annual Beer and Chocolate Tasting 02/04/2017 03:00PM — 06:00PM Join us for the first installment of The Ginger Man Annual Traditions at our Annual Beer & Chocol...

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK 02/04/2017 04:30PM The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

Carroll Dragon Band Bistro 02/04/2017 05:30PM — 08:30PM The Carroll Band Bistro is just around the corner...This is the largest fundraiser of the year an...

Paint like Picasso 02/04/2017 07:00PM — 09:00PM Relax with a glass of wine and learn to paint like Picasso. Local artist and painter, Paula Mitch...

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK 02/05/2017 01:30PM The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK 02/05/2017 04:30PM The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

DO GOOD FEEL GOOD 02/07/2017 10:30AM — 11:30AM Join us at the 10:30am classes on February 7th and 8th! The one time class cost of $35 will be r...

DO GOOD FEEL GOOD 02/08/2017 10:30AM — 11:30AM Join us at the 10:30am classes on February 7th and 8th! The one time class cost of $35 will be r...

SED STEM Academy 02/08/2017 05:30PM — 06:30PM SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Night 02/10/2017 05:00PM — 09:00PM With flaming cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and hot molten glass, the Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Nigh...

Daddy Daughter Dance 02/10/2017 06:00PM The Daddy Daughter Dance, presented by Grand Prairie Parks, Arts and Recreation Department, is an...

FlyKids Yoga Valentine Kid's Night Out 02/10/2017 06:00PM — 09:00PM Your Valentine will enjoy a night of yoga, fun games, a pizza dinner and dancing. Drinks and a sw...

Pinot & Pearls 02/10/2017 06:30PM — 08:00PM Wine Tasting :: Hors d'Oeuvres :: Pearls Presentation :: Pearls Shopping Valentine's Day Wine...

TEEN SCENE PLAYERS PRESENT EAT (It’s Not About Food) 02/10/2017 07:30PM EAT (It’s Not About Food) dramatizes and decodes the baffling world of eating disorders in boys a...

Mansfield Day at the State Capital 02/11/2017 06:00AM Who's going? Our City Officials, Our School District Officials and .... YOU, our Chamber Member...

Mansfield Hazardous Household Waste Collection 02/11/2017 10:00AM — 03:00PM Drop off at Mansfield Environmental Collection Center (ECC) 616 S. Wisteria Street, Mansfield, Te...

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK 02/11/2017 01:30PM The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK 02/11/2017 04:30PM The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Night 02/11/2017 05:00PM — 09:00PM With flaming cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and hot molten glass, the Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Nigh...

Support Fabulous Faith's Foundation at Jason's Deli! 02/11/2017 05:00PM — 10:00PM Come Support Fabulous Faith's Foundation! Come eat with us and support the cause! Fabulous ...

TEEN SCENE PLAYERS PRESENT EAT (It’s Not About Food) 02/11/2017 07:30PM EAT (It’s Not About Food) dramatizes and decodes the baffling world of eating disorders in boys a...

TEEN SCENE PLAYERS PRESENT EAT (It’s Not About Food) 02/12/2017 01:30PM EAT (It’s Not About Food) dramatizes and decodes the baffling world of eating disorders in boys a...

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK 02/12/2017 01:30PM The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

TEEN SCENE PLAYERS PRESENT EAT (It’s Not About Food) 02/12/2017 04:30PM EAT (It’s Not About Food) dramatizes and decodes the baffling world of eating disorders in boys a...

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK 02/12/2017 04:30PM The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Night 02/14/2017 05:00PM — 09:00PM With flaming cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and hot molten glass, the Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Nigh...

SED STEM Academy 02/15/2017 05:30PM — 06:30PM SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

Live Well Lecture Series. 02/16/2017 05:30PM — 07:00PM Join Executive Medicine of Texas as we continue our FREE community health and wellness lecture se...