Dragon Pride Soars On National Signing Day 2017
Feb 02, 2017 08:34AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Today, Dragon Pride
Photos courtesy Carroll ISD
National Signing Day 2017 is in the books, and this year, Carroll Senior High School produced 16 student athletes who signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. In front of an overflowing crowd of family, friends, coaches, staff and media in the Student Activity Center, these student athletes signed scholarships in three sports with colleges and universities across the country.
Congratulations to these Dragon signees:
Sopia Torres, Water Polo, Siena
Nathan Winkler, Water Polo, Gannon University
Zachary Lowery, Water Polo, California Baptist
Nat Kajiwara, Soccer, University of Dallas
Brittany Martin, Soccer, Texas Tech
Neaka Khalilian, Soccer, Alabama
Alexandria Griffin, Soccer, Texas Tech
Mikaela de Lemos, Soccer, Oberlin College
Alli Gardner, Soccer, Arkansas
Robert Barnes, Football, Oklahoma
Carson Green, Football, Texas A&M
Luke Jeter, Football, Colorado School of Mines
John Miscoll, Football, Northeastern State University
Ryan Miller, Football, Baylor
Henry Klinge III, Football, Baylor
Jacob Copeland, Football, Navarro College