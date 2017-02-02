Where to Watch the Big Game in Southlake and Beyond

Feb 02, 2017 09:54AM, Published by Tyler Hicks, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Courtesy of Sporting News

Patriots vs. Falcons. Brady vs. Ryan. Your diet vs. wings and beer. These are just a few of the battles taking place on Sunday when Super Bowl 51 kicks off in Houston. Since the big game is even better when you share it with friends, family, football fanatics and fantastic eats, consider venturing out to one of these venues. Don’t worry: It can be a cheat day—and we’re not talking about deflated footballs.

Plucker’s Wing Bar

1709 Cross Roads Dr.

Grapevine

Plucker’s is a classic game-watching location: Great food, great atmosphere and more TVs than you can shake a fork at. Furthermore, the menu goes beyond beer and buffalo wings, and the restaurant vibe makes it an ideal spot to kick back with the kiddos and enjoy the sporting event of the year.

Del Frisco’s Grille

1200 E. Southlake Boulevard

Southlake

In the mood for something a little more upscale? Try Del Frisco’s Grille, where you can score cocktails to complement your palate. Plus, the low-key atmosphere means you will probably be able to hear at least some of the comical commercials in between the game.

Mac’s on Main

909 S. Main St. #110

Grapevine

Mac’s has all your favorite drinks on tap, and don’t leave without sampling some of their crispy calamari. If you’re feeling a little blue after your team loses, you can drown your sorrows in the restaurant’s signature homemade bleu cheese sauce.





Katy Trail Ice House

3127 Routh St.

Dallas

If you’re feeling guilty about the cavalcade of pre-game carbs you’re about to scarf down, go for a run on the Katy Trail. Then, meet your friends for football and finger foods at Katy Trail Ice House, and let your dog lounge on the patio throughout the party.





Frankie’s

1303 Main St.

Dallas

On second thought, maybe you’ll want to pre-game this super matchup with some super mimosas. If so, Frankie’s has you covered with bottomless mimosas and a build-your-own bloody mary bar until 3 p.m. No judgment here—we may see you there to “cope” with our feelings about the Cowboys’ no-show in the Super Bowl.





Did we miss your favorite spot? Let us know in the comments—and let us know what team you’re rooting for on Sunday!