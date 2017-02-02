Skip to main content

Where to Watch the Big Game in Southlake and Beyond

Feb 02, 2017 09:54AM, Published by Tyler Hicks, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Courtesy of Sporting News

Patriots vs. Falcons. Brady vs. Ryan. Your diet vs. wings and beer. These are just a few of the battles taking place on Sunday when Super Bowl 51 kicks off in Houston. Since the big game is even better when you share it with friends, family, football fanatics and fantastic eats, consider venturing out to one of these venues. Don’t worry: It can be a cheat day—and we’re not talking about deflated footballs.

 

Plucker’s Wing Bar

1709 Cross Roads Dr.

Grapevine

Plucker’s is a classic game-watching location: Great food, great atmosphere and more TVs than you can shake a fork at. Furthermore, the menu goes beyond beer and buffalo wings, and the restaurant vibe makes it an ideal spot to kick back with the kiddos and enjoy the sporting event of the year. 

 

Del Frisco’s Grille

1200 E. Southlake Boulevard

Southlake

In the mood for something a little more upscale? Try Del Frisco’s Grille, where you can score cocktails to complement your palate. Plus, the low-key atmosphere means you will probably be able to hear at least some of the comical commercials in between the game.

 

Mac’s on Main

909 S. Main St. #110

Grapevine

Mac’s has all your favorite drinks on tap, and don’t leave without sampling some of their crispy calamari. If you’re feeling a little blue after your team loses, you can drown your sorrows in the restaurant’s signature homemade bleu cheese sauce.


Katy Trail Ice House

3127 Routh St.

Dallas

If you’re feeling guilty about the cavalcade of pre-game carbs you’re about to scarf down, go for a run on the Katy Trail. Then, meet your friends for football and finger foods at Katy Trail Ice House, and let your dog lounge on the patio throughout the party. 


Frankie’s

1303 Main St.

Dallas

On second thought, maybe you’ll want to pre-game this super matchup with some super mimosas. If so, Frankie’s has you covered with bottomless mimosas and a build-your-own bloody mary bar until 3 p.m. No judgment here—we may see you there to “cope” with our feelings about the Cowboys’ no-show in the Super Bowl.


Did we miss your favorite spot? Let us know in the comments—and let us know what team you’re rooting for on Sunday!

Super Bowl 51 New England Patriots Atlanta Falcons

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/03/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • Help-Create Hearts + Flowers

    02/03/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Exciting for friends, family or couples, the Help-Create Hearts + Flowers events allow participan...

  • Art at Swirl Bakery

    02/03/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Please join us for food, drinks and photography. Art reception featuring, "Mom & Her Camera" by ...

  • Late Night at the Library: Pub Trivia

    02/03/2017
    06:30PM

    Join us for Pub Trivia at the Library! Show off your trivia knowledge and answer questions in cat...

  • Community Volunteer Fair

    02/04/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    On Saturday, February 4, 2017, the Junior League of Dallas (JLD), presenting sponsor Children’s H...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/04/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/04/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Help-Create Hearts + Flowers

    02/04/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Exciting for friends, family or couples, the Help-Create Hearts + Flowers events allow participan...

  • Annual Beer and Chocolate Tasting

    02/04/2017
    03:00PM — 06:00PM

    Join us for the first installment of The Ginger Man Annual Traditions at our Annual Beer & Chocol...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/04/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Carroll Dragon Band Bistro

    02/04/2017
    05:30PM — 08:30PM

    The Carroll Band Bistro is just around the corner...This is the largest fundraiser of the year an...

  • Paint like Picasso

    02/04/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Relax with a glass of wine and learn to paint like Picasso. Local artist and painter, Paula Mitch...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/05/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/05/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • DO GOOD FEEL GOOD

    02/07/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Join us at the 10:30am classes on February 7th and 8th! The one time class cost of $35 will be r...

  • DO GOOD FEEL GOOD

    02/08/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Join us at the 10:30am classes on February 7th and 8th! The one time class cost of $35 will be r...

  • SED STEM Academy

    02/08/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Southlake Style