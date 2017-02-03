Catch a Feline Football Showdown, Help Cats Find Forever Homes

Feb 03, 2017 07:53AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Image via Hallmark

Operation Kindness, the original and largest no-kill shelter in North Texas, is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America and more than 100 shelter partners across the country to celebrate Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl IV game premiering on Su-PURR Bowl Sunday, February 5 at 11 a.m. on Hallmark Channel.

To celebrate, Operation Kindness wants to help find forever homes for cats and kittens by offering cat care starter kits with all cat and kitten adoptions made on Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5. Operation Kindness will also host a special pre-game "tail-gate" featuring members of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra beginning Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in the lobby of the no-kill shelter located at 3201 Earhart Drive in Carrollton. On Sunday, adopters can meet Lana Fraley Rich, the "Catsultant" who will answer adopter's questions about cat behaviors and provide tips about adoption.

Adoption fees are $135 for cats and kittens. For each adoption of a cat or kitten, adopters will receive adoption counseling, pet care and educational materials, temporary carrier for cats, Operation Kindness tag with animal ID, microchip ID and registration, rabies tag for animals over four months of age, cat care starter kit with scratching pad, 30-pound bag of Fresh Step kitten litter and cat toys, spay or neuter surgery (if not previously done due to young age or medical reason) and a coupon for 25 percent off entire purchase at Pets Supplies Plus.

The Kitten Bowl is the greatest feline football showdown in cable television history and has resulted in more than 1,800 adoptions nationwide over the past three years.

Visit OperationKindness.org for more information.

