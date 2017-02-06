Skip to main content

The Regent Seven Seas Explorer

Feb 06, 2017 04:26PM, Published by Dia, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

I’m at this very moment onboard the Regent Seven Seas Explorer. She lives up to her billing as the world’s most luxurious ship. Not that I have sailed on all the others, but I do know what a luxury experience should be at sea. Does it aesthetically look and feel contemporary and lush? Check. Is the staff alert to please and go the extra steps to delight? Check. Is it all-suite, abundant with closet space and have a bathroom large enough for two to not only function but enjoy? Check. Yes, luxurious but to be "the most" of anything, a ship must be “the best at” in multiple categories. 

Regent Seven Seas and Canyon Ranch partnered up for the best spa experience I have toured at sea. Large, lush and one-stop that will fill your afternoon with pampering. 

The Culinary Arts Kitchen is expansive with 18 personal, top-of-line induction work stations. Each two-hour class features topics like Home Italian, The Perfect Pair (wine pairings), Majestic Mediterranean and Everything French. Under the direction and escort of Executive Chef Kathryn Kelly, the Culinary Experience offers Gourmet Explorer Tours throughout local food markets across Europe. 

The fine-dining opportunities onboard are also unique. All passengers are welcome to dine in each of the seven specialty restaurants. The largest, Compass Rose, is what many cruise lines would tag as Main Dining. But, it is so spectacular that it is No. 1 in demand. Here, you basically design your own meal each night, therefore the variety does not ever get stale.

Yes, I am certain that in many onboard categories, Regent’s Explorer rolled out the most impressive experience in my sea-life. But, what is most difficult to convey is how consistently luxurious each public bar, restaurant, hallway, staircase, artwork, and chandelier really is. It has been many years since Regent Seven Seas has launched a new luxury ship and this one is worth the wait. I do not like to end a review with everything perfect. So, I guess my sole complaint is that this cruise is not longer!

 Sincerely Mike Currie.

 

 To book your trip contact Shangri-La World Travel at (817) 421-7447

Address: 100 N Kimball Ave #102, Southlake, TX 76092

 

Sponsored content.

