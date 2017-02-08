Skip to main content

Southlake’s Just Brass Band Raised Funds for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Feb 08, 2017 07:58AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

For the Just Brass Band, a Southlake youth brass band ensemble, some tunes are just naturally sweeter. During the months of November and December, the band played several concerts in Southlake Town Square to raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The group raised more than $1,500 over the holidays.

Junior Ethan Jezek formed the group five years ago with friends from Southlake Carroll. What began as a group of friends playing instruments for fun has turned into something bigger and more meaningful for the community. The Just Brass Band grew in size from seven to 13 players ranging in age from ninth grade to seniors in high school. The band’s focus again turned personal this year when a friend was diagnosed with lymphoma.

“As school was finishing up last June, my family friend and fellow trumpet player, Abbey Weaver’s sister, Ella Weaver, was diagnosed with stage 3 lymphoma,” said Ethan Jezek, band leader, in a press release.

“Ella was 12-years-old when she was diagnosed. I witnessed first-hand how scary cancer is, how horrible cancer treatments are and just how great the Southlake community was to rally behind Ella and her fight. I wanted to be a part of that support system, so that no one has to go through what Ella has gone through. The band agreed and decided to donate the money raised to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society,” he added.

“We found out Ella had lymphoma on June 10, 2016,” said Kristen Weaver, Ella’s mother. “Test results were inconclusive as to which kind of lymphoma Ella had, so she underwent aggressive treatment for both Hodgkins and non-Hodgkins lymphoma. During the past six months she endured in-patient care at Cook’s Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth. I am happy to report, that as of December 15, the drugs have worked and Ella’s body is cancer-free. The support from the Southlake community has been amazing. And to have The Just Brass Band play in Ella’s honor is beyond words.”

As the name implies The Just Brass Band is a group of 13 Southlake Carroll band students, all brass instrument players. Members of the band include: tuba - Ethan Jezek, band leader (11th grade); french horns - Sally Hatfield (10th grade), Carys Sutherland (9th grade); trombones - David Coughlin (11th grade), Asher Stevens (10th grade), Greg Salazar (10th grade), Han Parker (9th grade); trumpets - Sam Ortiz (12th grade), Joclyn Ward (12th grade), Tanner Dotson (12th grade), Elizabeth Adkins (11th grade), Rohan Khanijow (9th grade), and alternate Walter Gaman (11th grade).

“This was my first year to be a part of The Just Brass Band,” said Tanner Dotson, band member. “I liked how our music careers have made a difference outside of our families.”

“I loved seeing the kids and families react to our music,” said band member, Joclyn Ward. “Especially when they called my trumpet a flute!”

“Not only was being a part of The Just Brass Band a great experience,” said Greg Salazar, band member. “But I raised money for a good cause while having fun with my friends over the holiday break.”

“Playing in Town Square allowed my daughter to see how her music raised people’s spirits as they went about their holiday errands,” said Jennifer Sutherland, Carys’ mom. “Donating the money they collected to this worthwhile charity also gave her a sense of purpose. The Just Brass Band is a wonderful way for the kids’ love of music to make a positive difference in the community. The experience takes these kids who practice alone so much, into the next level of what being a musician can mean and do.”

“The band would like to thank everyone who supported us,” said Jezek. “We are grateful for the continuous generosity of the people of Southlake and their families and friends. Thank you for your donations to leukemia & lymphoma cancer. And thank you for supporting a bunch of kids who just like to have fun playing their instruments.”

The Just Brass Band plans to continue the tradition and will play again next holiday season at Southlake Town Square. Check out the band’s Facebook page for updates.


Just Brass Band

  • DO GOOD FEEL GOOD

    02/08/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Join us at the 10:30am classes on February 7th and 8th! The one time class cost of $35 will be r...

  • SED STEM Academy

    02/08/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • District Spelling Bee

    02/10/2017
    09:00AM

    Date: Friday - February 10, 2017 Time: 9:00 AM Location: MISD Center for the Performing Arts T...

  • 8th Annual Soup's on for Love

    02/10/2017
    11:00AM — 01:00PM

    Make plans to join Grand Prairie ISD for the 8th Annual Soup's on for Love event benefiting our f...

  • Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Night

    02/10/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    With flaming cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and hot molten glass, the Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Nigh...

  • Daddy Daughter Dance

    02/10/2017
    06:00PM

    The Daddy Daughter Dance, presented by Grand Prairie Parks, Arts and Recreation Department, is an...

  • FlyKids Yoga Valentine Kid's Night Out

    02/10/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Your Valentine will enjoy a night of yoga, fun games, a pizza dinner and dancing. Drinks and a sw...

  • Pines of Rome

    02/10/2017
    06:00PM — 12:00AM

    This symphonic poem, written in 1924 by Ottorino Respighi, will be conducted by Jaap Van Zweden f...

  • Pinot & Pearls

    02/10/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Wine Tasting :: Hors d'Oeuvres :: Pearls Presentation :: Pearls Shopping Valentine's Day Wine...

  • TEEN SCENE PLAYERS PRESENT EAT (It’s Not About Food)

    02/10/2017
    07:30PM

    EAT (It’s Not About Food) dramatizes and decodes the baffling world of eating disorders in boys a...

  • Czech Music Festival

    02/13/2017
    12:00AM

    Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

  • Czech Music Festival

    02/14/2017
    12:00AM

    Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

  • An American In Paris

    02/14/2017
    12:00AM

    Prepare yourself for a performance full of joy and hope. When an American soldier meets a mysteri...

  • Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Night

    02/14/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    With flaming cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and hot molten glass, the Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Nigh...

  • Neil Degrasse Tyson

    02/14/2017
    06:00PM

    We are a part of this universe; we are in this universe, but perhaps more important than both of ...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • DO GOOD FEEL GOOD

    02/08/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Join us at the 10:30am classes on February 7th and 8th! The one time class cost of $35 will be r...

  • SED STEM Academy

    02/08/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

  • District Spelling Bee

    02/10/2017
    09:00AM

    Date: Friday - February 10, 2017 Time: 9:00 AM Location: MISD Center for the Performing Arts T...

  • 8th Annual Soup's on for Love

    02/10/2017
    11:00AM — 01:00PM

    Make plans to join Grand Prairie ISD for the 8th Annual Soup's on for Love event benefiting our f...

  • Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Night

    02/10/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    With flaming cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and hot molten glass, the Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Nigh...

  • Daddy Daughter Dance

    02/10/2017
    06:00PM

    The Daddy Daughter Dance, presented by Grand Prairie Parks, Arts and Recreation Department, is an...

  • Pines of Rome

    02/10/2017
    06:00PM — 12:00AM

    This symphonic poem, written in 1924 by Ottorino Respighi, will be conducted by Jaap Van Zweden f...

  • FlyKids Yoga Valentine Kid's Night Out

    02/10/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Your Valentine will enjoy a night of yoga, fun games, a pizza dinner and dancing. Drinks and a sw...

  • Pinot & Pearls

    02/10/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Wine Tasting :: Hors d'Oeuvres :: Pearls Presentation :: Pearls Shopping Valentine's Day Wine...

  • TEEN SCENE PLAYERS PRESENT EAT (It’s Not About Food)

    02/10/2017
    07:30PM

    EAT (It’s Not About Food) dramatizes and decodes the baffling world of eating disorders in boys a...

  • Czech Music Festival

    02/11/2017
    12:00AM

    Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

  • valentine’s zip line tour

    02/11/2017
    12:00AM — 12:00AM

    Looking for a fun way to propose to the one you love or how about a perfect Valentine’s outing fo...

  • Mansfield Day at the State Capital

    02/11/2017
    06:00AM

    Who's going? Our City Officials, Our School District Officials and .... YOU, our Chamber Member...

  • Cupid's 5 K Chase

    02/11/2017
    07:00AM — 12:00PM

    There’s no better time than now to run for a cause! The Cupid’s 5K Chase at Bachman Lake in Dalla...

  • Mansfield Hazardous Household Waste Collection

    02/11/2017
    10:00AM — 03:00PM

    Drop off at Mansfield Environmental Collection Center (ECC) 616 S. Wisteria Street, Mansfield, Te...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/11/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/11/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Night

    02/11/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    With flaming cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and hot molten glass, the Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Nigh...

  • Support Fabulous Faith's Foundation at Jason's Deli!

    02/11/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Come Support Fabulous Faith's Foundation! Come eat with us and support the cause! Fabulous ...

  • The Mozart Gala

    02/11/2017
    07:00PM

    With special guest soprano Danielle de Niese and pianist Menahem Pressler, the Fort Worth Symphon...

  • TEEN SCENE PLAYERS PRESENT EAT (It’s Not About Food)

    02/11/2017
    07:30PM

    EAT (It’s Not About Food) dramatizes and decodes the baffling world of eating disorders in boys a...

  • Czech Music Festival

    02/12/2017
    12:00AM

    Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

  • Jeff Dunham

    02/12/2017
    12:00AM

    Ventriloquist and internationally renowned comedian Jeff Dunham arrives in Dallas for his hugely ...

  • TEEN SCENE PLAYERS PRESENT EAT (It’s Not About Food)

    02/12/2017
    01:30PM

    EAT (It’s Not About Food) dramatizes and decodes the baffling world of eating disorders in boys a...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/12/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/12/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • TEEN SCENE PLAYERS PRESENT EAT (It’s Not About Food)

    02/12/2017
    04:30PM

    EAT (It’s Not About Food) dramatizes and decodes the baffling world of eating disorders in boys a...

  • Czech Music Festival

    02/13/2017
    12:00AM

    Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

  • Czech Music Festival

    02/14/2017
    12:00AM

    Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

  • An American In Paris

    02/14/2017
    12:00AM

    Prepare yourself for a performance full of joy and hope. When an American soldier meets a mysteri...

  • Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Night

    02/14/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    With flaming cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and hot molten glass, the Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Nigh...

  • Neil Degrasse Tyson

    02/14/2017
    06:00PM

    We are a part of this universe; we are in this universe, but perhaps more important than both of ...

  • Czech Music Festival

    02/15/2017
    12:00AM

    Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

  • An American In Paris

    02/15/2017
    12:00AM

    Prepare yourself for a performance full of joy and hope. When an American soldier meets a mysteri...

  • SED STEM Academy

    02/15/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

  • Czech Music Festival

    02/16/2017
    12:00AM

    Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

  • An American In Paris

    02/16/2017
    12:00AM

    Prepare yourself for a performance full of joy and hope. When an American soldier meets a mysteri...

  • Live Well Lecture Series.

    02/16/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Join Executive Medicine of Texas as we continue our FREE community health and wellness lecture se...

  • Symphony Arlington presents Leslie Massenburg, bassoon

    02/16/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    Romance is in the air as we feature Symphony Arlington’s very own principal bassoon, Leslie Masse...

  • Czech Music Festival

    02/17/2017
    12:00AM

    Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

  • An American In Paris

    02/17/2017
    12:00AM

    Prepare yourself for a performance full of joy and hope. When an American soldier meets a mysteri...

  • TEEN SCENE PLAYERS PRESENT EAT (It’s Not About Food)

    02/17/2017
    07:30PM

    EAT (It’s Not About Food) dramatizes and decodes the baffling world of eating disorders in boys a...

  • Czech Music Festival

    02/18/2017
    12:00AM

    Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

  • An American In Paris

    02/18/2017
    12:00AM

    Prepare yourself for a performance full of joy and hope. When an American soldier meets a mysteri...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/18/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/18/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Daddy Daughter Dance

    02/18/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    It's the ultimate Daddy-Daughter Date Night, Southern Oaks Style! Join us for dinner, pictures...

  • Mansfield Cares 18th Annual Charity Ball

    02/18/2017
    07:00PM — 12:00AM

    Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 7:00 PM to Midnight Walnut Creek Country Club 1151 Country Club ...

  • Eat Your Art Out

    02/18/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Pastry & dessert sculptures from some of DFW’s most creative bakeries, restaurants and individual...

  • Mansfield Cares 18th Annual Charity Ball

    02/18/2017
    07:00PM — 12:00AM

    18th Annual Charity Ball

  • LCSO presents Leslie Massenburg, bassoon

    02/18/2017
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Romance is in the air as we feature the LCSO’s very own principal bassoon, Leslie Massenburg, per...

  • Czech Music Festival

    02/19/2017
    12:00AM

    Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

  • An American In Paris

    02/19/2017
    12:00AM

    Prepare yourself for a performance full of joy and hope. When an American soldier meets a mysteri...

  • The American Rodeo

    02/19/2017
    12:00AM

    Saddle up and head on over to watch the richest prize one-day rodeo event at AT&T Stadium in Arli...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/19/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/19/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • 2nd Sunday Jazz Jam - all welcome - no charge

    02/19/2017
    05:00PM — 07:00PM

    If you enjoy playing or singing or just listening to Jazz in a quiet setting while having a glas...

  • 2nd Sunday Jazz Jam - all welcome - no charge

    02/19/2017
    05:00PM — 07:00PM

    If you enjoy playing or singing or just listening to Jazz in a quiet setting while having a glas...

  • Monthly Luncheon

    02/21/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Our monthly luncheon is held the 3rd Tuesday of every month. The next luncheon will be held Febr...

  • Advanced Academics Spring Symposium

    02/21/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Date: Tuesday - February 21, 2017 Time: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Location: MISD Center for the Perfor...

  • Death by Chocolate

    02/21/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    sponsored by Emerald Hills Funeral Home 500 Kennedale Sublett Rd. February 21st 5:30 - 7:...

  • Twenty One Pilots

    02/22/2017
    12:00AM

    Haven’t yet heard of Twenty One Pilots? Be assured that your teenagers have! This tour-de-force d...

  • SED STEM Academy

    02/22/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Southlake Style