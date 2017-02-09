Carroll Indoor Percussion Launches “Dragons For Water” Initiative

Feb 09, 2017 07:57AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today, Dragon Pride

Carroll Indoor Percussion is bringing its show “From Dust” to life … and adding a philanthropic spin. At last weekend’s Band Bistro fundraiser, which raised more than $16,000 for the Carroll Dragon Band, the group announced its new charity:water initiative to help bring clean and safe drinking water to people in developing nations. Carroll Indoor Percussion hopes to raise $10,000, which will help build a well. The community is encouraged to contribute at charitywater.org. Click on Fundraise and search for “Dragons For Water.”

The initiative is in line with Carroll ISD’s strategic action plan to “Expand our culture of compassionate service through knowledge and experience.” Percussion hopes that by bringing this issue to light they can inspire others to donate to charitywater.org and help people across the world rise from the dust and achieve their own greatness.

In the western world, many people have never really been thirsty. We’ve never had to leave our houses and walk five miles to fetch water. We simply turn on the tap and clean water flows freely. Yet there are 663 million people on the planet who don’t have clean water. That’s twice the number of people who live in the United States. One in 10 people in our world don’t have access to the most basic of human needs.

Click here to help Carroll Indoor Percussion raise funds for “Dragons For Water.”



