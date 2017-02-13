The Miracle League of Southlake Prepares to Swing Into Spring Season

Feb 13, 2017 07:08AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

Photo via The Miracle League of Southlake Facebook page

Get ready for peanuts, crackerjack and spring baseball—The Miracle League of Southlake kicks off the spring season on Saturday, March 25 at the Texas Rangers Miracle League Field in Bicentennial Park. It’s sure to be an exciting season with many players returning from the 2016 fall season.

This year, The Miracle League of Southlake will schedule some games on Wednesday evenings to allow athletes to experience the thrill of playing baseball under the lights. Last season, Wednesdays were used to make up games that had been previously rained out. It was so well received by both players and coaches that Wednesday evening games are back as a regular event for all future seasons.

While the full schedule is still being finalized, be sure to take note of these important upcoming dates:

March 25: Opening Day and Easter egg hunt after the 10:30 games

April 1: Team/individual picture day and official Opening Day ceremonies

April 5: First of many Wednesday night games

April 22: Bye week

May 6: Spring season ends

As in the past, each week will feature a specific theme that will provide a lot of fun for both the athletes and their families. The goal is to make the baseball experience for these special athletes something to enjoy and remember. This year will be no different as we are making plans to continue to provide a first-class experience and environment for our players and their families.

Follow The Miracle League of Southlake on Facebook for more information and updates.