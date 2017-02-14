Skip to main content

Step Up and Dress Up at Inaugural Fundraiser

Feb 14, 2017 09:14AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Stepping Stones Foundation, a nonprofit that serves at-risk homeless youth in Tarrant County, is hosting its inaugural fundraiser, Step Up and Dress Up on April 9. Head to the Southlake Hilton at 11 a.m. for a morning of mannequin-decorating, brunch and mimosas all for a good cause.

Guests may purchase a mannequin to decorate for $75 or pay a $75 entrance fee to join in the festivities. All proceeds go towards Stepping Stones Foundation’s mission of serving homeless and at-risk kids. The fantastically decorated mannequins will be showcased at the benefit with the most creative mannequins winning prizes. 

“But don’t worry if artsy isn’t your thing—you can still purchase tickets to attend our event where you’ll enjoy mimosas, our diverse silent auction and the spectacle that is sure to impress with the many gloriously dressed mannequins. This is an event you won’t want to miss,” said Christina Bynum-Breaux, founder of Stepping Stones Foundation, via press release.

Visit SteppingStonesFoundationKeller.com for more information.


It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Monthly Luncheon

    02/21/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Our monthly luncheon is held the 3rd Tuesday of every month. The next luncheon will be held Febr...

  • Advanced Academics Spring Symposium

    02/21/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Date: Tuesday - February 21, 2017 Time: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Location: MISD Center for the Perfor...

  • Death by Chocolate

    02/21/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    sponsored by Emerald Hills Funeral Home 500 Kennedale Sublett Rd. February 21st 5:30 - 7:...

  • Twenty One Pilots

    02/22/2017
    12:00AM

    Haven’t yet heard of Twenty One Pilots? Be assured that your teenagers have! This tour-de-force d...

  • Southlake Kiwanis

    02/22/2017
    07:25AM — 08:30AM

    Southlake Kiwanis is a service-minded group of men and women seeking to improve our local communi...

  • SED STEM Academy

    02/22/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

  • 2017 Series Kick-off Event at Uptown Theater

    02/23/2017
    08:00PM

    The Uptown Theater Grand Prairie proudly presents…. 2017 Presenting Series Kick-Off Party T...

  • Mardi Gras

    02/24/2017
    12:00AM

    What better way to celebrate Mardi Gras than with a parade, live music and awesome food, without ...

  • Toby Mac

    02/24/2017
    12:00AM

    | Don’t miss TobyMac at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie as he brings his Hits Deep tour to North...

  • Wines of the Beautiful South Wine Experience

    02/24/2017
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    Join Four Seasons Dallas' Master Sommelier James Tidwell, and taste your way through the Southern...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/25/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/25/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Mid-cities Panhellenic Sorority Recruitment Forum

    02/26/2017
    03:00PM — 05:00PM

    Is The Sorority Recruitment Process “All Greek” To You? Please join us for the Mid-Cities Panh...

  • Live Well Lecture Series.

    02/28/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Join Executive Medicine of Texas as we continue our FREE community health and wellness lecture se...

