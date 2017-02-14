Step Up and Dress Up at Inaugural Fundraiser

Feb 14, 2017 09:14AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Stepping Stones Foundation, a nonprofit that serves at-risk homeless youth in Tarrant County, is hosting its inaugural fundraiser, Step Up and Dress Up on April 9. Head to the Southlake Hilton at 11 a.m. for a morning of mannequin-decorating, brunch and mimosas all for a good cause.

Guests may purchase a mannequin to decorate for $75 or pay a $75 entrance fee to join in the festivities. All proceeds go towards Stepping Stones Foundation’s mission of serving homeless and at-risk kids. The fantastically decorated mannequins will be showcased at the benefit with the most creative mannequins winning prizes.

“But don’t worry if artsy isn’t your thing—you can still purchase tickets to attend our event where you’ll enjoy mimosas, our diverse silent auction and the spectacle that is sure to impress with the many gloriously dressed mannequins. This is an event you won’t want to miss,” said Christina Bynum-Breaux, founder of Stepping Stones Foundation, via press release.

Visit SteppingStonesFoundationKeller.com for more information.




