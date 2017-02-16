Skip to main content

Southlake Resident Co-Authors Book With “Mean” Joe Greene

Feb 16, 2017 07:56AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

"Mean" Joe Greene and Jon Finkel

“Mean” Joe Greene, the UNT football legend, four-time Super Bowl champion and NFL star widely considered to be one of the greatest defensive linemen to play in the league, is releasing a new autobiography, “‘Mean’ Joe Greene: Built By Football.” Southlake resident Jon Finkel helped him pen the book, which is set to be released April 3. 

“Mean” Joe Greene’s memoir is a master class in determination, domination and perseverance. For the first time ever, the College and Pro Football Hall of Famer gives readers an unflinching look at his rise from high school bully victim and bench warmer to North Texas legend and Steelers icon.

Many years before he would anchor the most-feared, most-successful defense the NFL had ever seen, Joe Greene was just a big, timid kid from Temple, Texas, struggling to find his confidence as a teenager being raised by a single mother. 

In his compelling, eye-opening autobiography, Greene takes readers on an unprecedented tour of his life, exploring the people who influenced him and the events that shaped him: from humiliating high school embarrassments to the grit and guts that led to four Super Bowl titles as a player.

“‘Mean’ Joe Greene: Built By Football” is the first book in the “Built By Football” series presented by Football Matters, an initiative of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (NFF) in partnership with ArcherVision, Inc.

Click here for more information on “Mean” Joe Greene’s upcoming book.


Mean Joe Greene

