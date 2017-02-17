Skip to main content

Enjoy High Tea, Hot Styles at Mad Hatter Tea and Fashion Show

Feb 17, 2017 07:53AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Ladies: Don your best hats and don’t be late for a very important date. The Southlake Newcomers Club and the SNC Charitable Foundation present an Alice in Wonderland Mad Hatter Tea at the Trophy Club Country Club on April 2. The event, which runs from 1 to 4 p.m., will include an array of fabulous teas, a history of hats, a hat contest, table décor contest, fashion show, silent auction and raffle. 

Tickets are $65 and include champagne and other surprises. All proceeds support I Can Still Shine, a faith-based supportive center for women and children, and college scholarships. Purchase tickets online or at the club’s monthly luncheon.


  • An American In Paris

    02/18/2017
    12:00AM

    Prepare yourself for a performance full of joy and hope. When an American soldier meets a mysteri...

  • Czech Music Festival

    02/18/2017
    12:00AM

    Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/18/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/18/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Daddy Daughter Dance

    02/18/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    It's the ultimate Daddy-Daughter Date Night, Southern Oaks Style! Join us for dinner, pictures...

  • Mansfield Cares 18th Annual Charity Ball

    02/18/2017
    07:00PM — 12:00AM

    Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 7:00 PM to Midnight Walnut Creek Country Club 1151 Country Club ...

  • Eat Your Art Out

    02/18/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Pastry & dessert sculptures from some of DFW’s most creative bakeries, restaurants and individual...

  • Mansfield Cares 18th Annual Charity Ball

    02/18/2017
    07:00PM — 12:00AM

    18th Annual Charity Ball

  • LCSO presents Leslie Massenburg, bassoon

    02/18/2017
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Romance is in the air as we feature the LCSO’s very own principal bassoon, Leslie Massenburg, per...

  • An American In Paris

    02/19/2017
    12:00AM

    Prepare yourself for a performance full of joy and hope. When an American soldier meets a mysteri...

  • The American Rodeo

    02/19/2017
    12:00AM

    Saddle up and head on over to watch the richest prize one-day rodeo event at AT&T Stadium in Arli...

  • Czech Music Festival

    02/19/2017
    12:00AM

    Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/19/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/19/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • 2nd Sunday Jazz Jam - all welcome - no charge

    02/19/2017
    05:00PM — 07:00PM

    If you enjoy playing or singing or just listening to Jazz in a quiet setting while having a glas...

  • 2nd Sunday Jazz Jam - all welcome - no charge

    02/19/2017
    05:00PM — 07:00PM

    If you enjoy playing or singing or just listening to Jazz in a quiet setting while having a glas...

  • Monthly Luncheon

    02/21/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Our monthly luncheon is held the 3rd Tuesday of every month. The next luncheon will be held Febr...

  • Advanced Academics Spring Symposium

    02/21/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Date: Tuesday - February 21, 2017 Time: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Location: MISD Center for the Perfor...

  • Death by Chocolate

    02/21/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    sponsored by Emerald Hills Funeral Home 500 Kennedale Sublett Rd. February 21st 5:30 - 7:...

  • Twenty One Pilots

    02/22/2017
    12:00AM

    Haven’t yet heard of Twenty One Pilots? Be assured that your teenagers have! This tour-de-force d...

  • Southlake Kiwanis

    02/22/2017
    07:25AM — 08:30AM

    Southlake Kiwanis is a service-minded group of men and women seeking to improve our local communi...

  • SED STEM Academy

    02/22/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

  • Dragon Lacrosse -High School Boys

    02/22/2017
    07:30PM — 08:45PM

    The Dragons High School Boys kick off their season with a home opener at Dragon Stadium. The boy...

