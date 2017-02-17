Enjoy High Tea, Hot Styles at Mad Hatter Tea and Fashion Show

An American In Paris 02/17/2017 12:00AM Prepare yourself for a performance full of joy and hope. When an American soldier meets a mysteri...

Czech Music Festival 02/17/2017 12:00AM Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

TEEN SCENE PLAYERS PRESENT EAT (It’s Not About Food) 02/17/2017 07:30PM EAT (It’s Not About Food) dramatizes and decodes the baffling world of eating disorders in boys a...

An American In Paris 02/18/2017 12:00AM Prepare yourself for a performance full of joy and hope. When an American soldier meets a mysteri...

Czech Music Festival 02/18/2017 12:00AM Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK 02/18/2017 01:30PM The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK 02/18/2017 04:30PM The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

Daddy Daughter Dance 02/18/2017 06:00PM — 09:00PM It's the ultimate Daddy-Daughter Date Night, Southern Oaks Style! Join us for dinner, pictures...

Mansfield Cares 18th Annual Charity Ball 02/18/2017 07:00PM — 12:00AM Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 7:00 PM to Midnight Walnut Creek Country Club 1151 Country Club ...

Eat Your Art Out 02/18/2017 07:00PM — 09:00PM Pastry & dessert sculptures from some of DFW’s most creative bakeries, restaurants and individual...

LCSO presents Leslie Massenburg, bassoon 02/18/2017 08:00PM — 10:30PM Romance is in the air as we feature the LCSO’s very own principal bassoon, Leslie Massenburg, per...

An American In Paris 02/19/2017 12:00AM Prepare yourself for a performance full of joy and hope. When an American soldier meets a mysteri...

The American Rodeo 02/19/2017 12:00AM Saddle up and head on over to watch the richest prize one-day rodeo event at AT&T Stadium in Arli...

Czech Music Festival 02/19/2017 12:00AM Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK 02/19/2017 01:30PM The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK 02/19/2017 04:30PM The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

2nd Sunday Jazz Jam - all welcome - no charge 02/19/2017 05:00PM — 07:00PM If you enjoy playing or singing or just listening to Jazz in a quiet setting while having a glas...

Monthly Luncheon 02/21/2017 10:00AM — 01:00PM Our monthly luncheon is held the 3rd Tuesday of every month. The next luncheon will be held Febr...

Advanced Academics Spring Symposium 02/21/2017 05:00PM — 09:00PM Date: Tuesday - February 21, 2017 Time: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Location: MISD Center for the Perfor...

Death by Chocolate 02/21/2017 05:30PM — 07:00PM sponsored by Emerald Hills Funeral Home 500 Kennedale Sublett Rd. February 21st 5:30 - 7:...

Twenty One Pilots 02/22/2017 12:00AM Haven’t yet heard of Twenty One Pilots? Be assured that your teenagers have! This tour-de-force d...

Southlake Kiwanis 02/22/2017 07:25AM — 08:30AM Southlake Kiwanis is a service-minded group of men and women seeking to improve our local communi...

SED STEM Academy 02/22/2017 05:30PM — 06:30PM SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

Dragon Lacrosse -High School Boys 02/22/2017 07:30PM — 08:45PM The Dragons High School Boys kick off their season with a home opener at Dragon Stadium. The boy...

2017 Series Kick-off Event at Uptown Theater 02/23/2017 08:00PM The Uptown Theater Grand Prairie proudly presents…. 2017 Presenting Series Kick-Off Party T...

Mardi Gras 02/24/2017 12:00AM What better way to celebrate Mardi Gras than with a parade, live music and awesome food, without ...

Toby Mac 02/24/2017 12:00AM | Don’t miss TobyMac at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie as he brings his Hits Deep tour to North...

Wines of the Beautiful South Wine Experience 02/24/2017 06:00PM — 07:30PM Join Four Seasons Dallas' Master Sommelier James Tidwell, and taste your way through the Southern...

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK 02/25/2017 01:30PM The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK 02/25/2017 04:30PM The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

Tapas Españolas 02/25/2017 08:00PM — 10:00PM This class is a taste-testers dream! Nibble your way through this evening of savory cooking creat...

Mid-cities Panhellenic Sorority Recruitment Forum 02/26/2017 03:00PM — 05:00PM Is The Sorority Recruitment Process “All Greek” To You? Please join us for the Mid-Cities Panh...

Tasty Tales 02/27/2017 09:30AM — 10:30AM It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

Live Well Lecture Series. 02/28/2017 05:30PM — 07:00PM Join Executive Medicine of Texas as we continue our FREE community health and wellness lecture se...

Seminars to Grow Your Business 03/01/2017 07:30AM — 12:30PM Two Seminars! 7:30 - 8:00 Registration 8:00 - 10:30 Is Your Business NFL Wort...

“Expressions of the spirit” by Betty Grummer 03/01/2017 11:00AM — 06:00PM You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

SED STEM Academy 03/01/2017 05:30PM — 06:30PM SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

“Expressions of the spirit” by Betty Grummer 03/02/2017 11:00AM — 06:00PM You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

“Expressions of the spirit” by Betty Grummer 03/03/2017 11:00AM — 06:00PM You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

Carry the Torch 5K and Fun Run 03/03/2017 06:00PM — 10:00PM Run, don’t walk, to register for C. C. Young’s Carry the Torch 5K and Fun Run set for March 3, 20...