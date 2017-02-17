Skip to main content

Park Place to Bring Porsche Dealership to Grapevine

Feb 17, 2017 07:54AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

Photo by David Alvey - Left to right: Park Place Dealerships President Neil Grossman; Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate; Park Place Dealerships Chairman Ken Schnitzer; Park Place Porsche Grapevine General Manager Terry Powell

Gallery: Park Place Porsche [3 Images] Click any image to expand.

Porsche enthusiasts, get revved up: Park Place Dealerships announced plans to build a two-story, 70,000-square-foot Porsche dealership in Grapevine. The five-acre site is located off Texan Trail and SH 114 near Park Place Motorcars and Park Place Lexus. The project, expected to start construction within the next 30 days, will be completed by spring 2018 and will create more than 180 construction jobs and approximately 50 permanent jobs.

“Porsche has a long and renowned history with a loyal customer base that continues to expand,” said Ken Schnitzer, chairman of Park Place Dealerships, via press release. “Porsche sales in the United States were up six percent in 2016 over 2015. The Macan and the new 718 Boxster were key drivers of this growth. The redesigned Panamera which was recently unveiled also will be a boost for Porsche. There is great strength in the iconic brand and northeast Tarrant County is a prime location for continued growth.”

Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, recently commented that Porsche had achieved its seventh consecutive year of increased sales and is confident the brand will continue to see steady growth in 2017.

Park Place Porsche Grapevine will be the fourth dealership in Grapevine for the company. Park Place Lexus opened in 2000, followed by Park Place Motorcars in 2011, which relocated from Bedford. Park Place will open a two-story, LEED-certified Land Rover Jaguar dealership July 1.

Park Place Porsche will have the capacity to feature 21 display vehicles on the showroom floors, including two classic display vehicles in a Porsche Classic Car Center that will be captivating to the Porsche enthusiast. More than 70 percent of all Porsche vehicles ever built are still on the road today.

The Classic Car Center will be the link between the old and the new, showcasing the heritage of Porsche and the future generation of the legendary brand. Park Place will be a select Porsche Classic Partner with an objective to assist clients in maintaining and caring for historic vehicles that have not been produced in standard production for at least 10 years.

Park Place Porsche Grapevine will be only of nine dealerships in the nation built around the new Porsche prototype. 

The multi-million dollar project also will feature a shop with 28-service and make-ready bays. Every area of the dealership has been designed to make the experience more efficient for the client.  

Good, Fulton & Farrell has been named the architectural firm for the project with Hill & Wilkinson handling the general contractor duties.

Terry Powell, a Park Place member for more than 30 years, has been named general manager of the dealership. Terry has held numerous positions with Park Place Porsche including parts manager and service advisor. Park Place Porsche Dallas is ranked number five in the country in new car sales and number one in the country for pre-owned sales. 

“We have created a culture within our company that identifies members, and through ongoing training, prepares them for future leadership opportunities,” said Neil Grossman, president of Park Place Dealerships. “As the company has grown, we have tapped the best talent, like Terry Powell, from members who have helped build Park Place. We have been recognized by our members as one of the best companies in Dallas-Fort Worth to work, which speaks to the opportunities available at Park Place.”

Visit ParkPlace.com for more information.

Park Place Porsche

  • An American In Paris

    02/18/2017
    12:00AM

    Prepare yourself for a performance full of joy and hope. When an American soldier meets a mysteri...

  • Czech Music Festival

    02/18/2017
    12:00AM

    Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/18/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/18/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Daddy Daughter Dance

    02/18/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    It's the ultimate Daddy-Daughter Date Night, Southern Oaks Style! Join us for dinner, pictures...

  • Mansfield Cares 18th Annual Charity Ball

    02/18/2017
    07:00PM — 12:00AM

    Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 7:00 PM to Midnight Walnut Creek Country Club 1151 Country Club ...

  • Eat Your Art Out

    02/18/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Pastry & dessert sculptures from some of DFW’s most creative bakeries, restaurants and individual...

  • Mansfield Cares 18th Annual Charity Ball

    02/18/2017
    07:00PM — 12:00AM

    18th Annual Charity Ball

  • LCSO presents Leslie Massenburg, bassoon

    02/18/2017
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Romance is in the air as we feature the LCSO’s very own principal bassoon, Leslie Massenburg, per...

  • An American In Paris

    02/19/2017
    12:00AM

    Prepare yourself for a performance full of joy and hope. When an American soldier meets a mysteri...

  • The American Rodeo

    02/19/2017
    12:00AM

    Saddle up and head on over to watch the richest prize one-day rodeo event at AT&T Stadium in Arli...

  • Czech Music Festival

    02/19/2017
    12:00AM

    Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/19/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/19/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • 2nd Sunday Jazz Jam - all welcome - no charge

    02/19/2017
    05:00PM — 07:00PM

    If you enjoy playing or singing or just listening to Jazz in a quiet setting while having a glas...

  • 2nd Sunday Jazz Jam - all welcome - no charge

    02/19/2017
    05:00PM — 07:00PM

    If you enjoy playing or singing or just listening to Jazz in a quiet setting while having a glas...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Monthly Luncheon

    02/21/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Our monthly luncheon is held the 3rd Tuesday of every month. The next luncheon will be held Febr...

  • Advanced Academics Spring Symposium

    02/21/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Date: Tuesday - February 21, 2017 Time: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Location: MISD Center for the Perfor...

  • Death by Chocolate

    02/21/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    sponsored by Emerald Hills Funeral Home 500 Kennedale Sublett Rd. February 21st 5:30 - 7:...

  • Twenty One Pilots

    02/22/2017
    12:00AM

    Haven’t yet heard of Twenty One Pilots? Be assured that your teenagers have! This tour-de-force d...

  • Southlake Kiwanis

    02/22/2017
    07:25AM — 08:30AM

    Southlake Kiwanis is a service-minded group of men and women seeking to improve our local communi...

  • SED STEM Academy

    02/22/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

  • Dragon Lacrosse -High School Boys

    02/22/2017
    07:30PM — 08:45PM

    The Dragons High School Boys kick off their season with a home opener at Dragon Stadium. The boy...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • An American In Paris

    02/17/2017
    12:00AM

    Prepare yourself for a performance full of joy and hope. When an American soldier meets a mysteri...

  • Czech Music Festival

    02/17/2017
    12:00AM

    Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

  • TEEN SCENE PLAYERS PRESENT EAT (It’s Not About Food)

    02/17/2017
    07:30PM

    EAT (It’s Not About Food) dramatizes and decodes the baffling world of eating disorders in boys a...

  • An American In Paris

    02/18/2017
    12:00AM

    Prepare yourself for a performance full of joy and hope. When an American soldier meets a mysteri...

  • Czech Music Festival

    02/18/2017
    12:00AM

    Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/18/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/18/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Daddy Daughter Dance

    02/18/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    It's the ultimate Daddy-Daughter Date Night, Southern Oaks Style! Join us for dinner, pictures...

  • Mansfield Cares 18th Annual Charity Ball

    02/18/2017
    07:00PM — 12:00AM

    Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 7:00 PM to Midnight Walnut Creek Country Club 1151 Country Club ...

  • Eat Your Art Out

    02/18/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Pastry & dessert sculptures from some of DFW’s most creative bakeries, restaurants and individual...

  • Mansfield Cares 18th Annual Charity Ball

    02/18/2017
    07:00PM — 12:00AM

    18th Annual Charity Ball

  • LCSO presents Leslie Massenburg, bassoon

    02/18/2017
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Romance is in the air as we feature the LCSO’s very own principal bassoon, Leslie Massenburg, per...

  • An American In Paris

    02/19/2017
    12:00AM

    Prepare yourself for a performance full of joy and hope. When an American soldier meets a mysteri...

  • The American Rodeo

    02/19/2017
    12:00AM

    Saddle up and head on over to watch the richest prize one-day rodeo event at AT&T Stadium in Arli...

  • Czech Music Festival

    02/19/2017
    12:00AM

    Put on your kroj and travel down to Ennis for the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. From 1 to 10...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/19/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/19/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • 2nd Sunday Jazz Jam - all welcome - no charge

    02/19/2017
    05:00PM — 07:00PM

    If you enjoy playing or singing or just listening to Jazz in a quiet setting while having a glas...

  • 2nd Sunday Jazz Jam - all welcome - no charge

    02/19/2017
    05:00PM — 07:00PM

    If you enjoy playing or singing or just listening to Jazz in a quiet setting while having a glas...

  • Monthly Luncheon

    02/21/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Our monthly luncheon is held the 3rd Tuesday of every month. The next luncheon will be held Febr...

  • Advanced Academics Spring Symposium

    02/21/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Date: Tuesday - February 21, 2017 Time: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Location: MISD Center for the Perfor...

  • Death by Chocolate

    02/21/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    sponsored by Emerald Hills Funeral Home 500 Kennedale Sublett Rd. February 21st 5:30 - 7:...

  • Twenty One Pilots

    02/22/2017
    12:00AM

    Haven’t yet heard of Twenty One Pilots? Be assured that your teenagers have! This tour-de-force d...

  • Southlake Kiwanis

    02/22/2017
    07:25AM — 08:30AM

    Southlake Kiwanis is a service-minded group of men and women seeking to improve our local communi...

  • SED STEM Academy

    02/22/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

  • Dragon Lacrosse -High School Boys

    02/22/2017
    07:30PM — 08:45PM

    The Dragons High School Boys kick off their season with a home opener at Dragon Stadium. The boy...

  • 2017 Series Kick-off Event at Uptown Theater

    02/23/2017
    08:00PM

    The Uptown Theater Grand Prairie proudly presents…. 2017 Presenting Series Kick-Off Party T...

  • Mardi Gras

    02/24/2017
    12:00AM

    What better way to celebrate Mardi Gras than with a parade, live music and awesome food, without ...

  • Toby Mac

    02/24/2017
    12:00AM

    | Don’t miss TobyMac at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie as he brings his Hits Deep tour to North...

  • Wines of the Beautiful South Wine Experience

    02/24/2017
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    Join Four Seasons Dallas' Master Sommelier James Tidwell, and taste your way through the Southern...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/25/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/25/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Tapas Españolas

    02/25/2017
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    This class is a taste-testers dream! Nibble your way through this evening of savory cooking creat...

  • Mid-cities Panhellenic Sorority Recruitment Forum

    02/26/2017
    03:00PM — 05:00PM

    Is The Sorority Recruitment Process “All Greek” To You? Please join us for the Mid-Cities Panh...

  • Tasty Tales

    02/27/2017
    09:30AM — 10:30AM

    It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

  • Tasty Tales

    02/27/2017
    09:30AM — 10:30AM

    It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

  • Live Well Lecture Series.

    02/28/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Join Executive Medicine of Texas as we continue our FREE community health and wellness lecture se...

  • Seminars to Grow Your Business

    03/01/2017
    07:30AM — 12:30PM

    Two Seminars! 7:30 - 8:00 Registration 8:00 - 10:30 Is Your Business NFL Wort...

  • “Expressions of the spirit” by Betty Grummer

    03/01/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • SED STEM Academy

    03/01/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

  • “Expressions of the spirit” by Betty Grummer

    03/02/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • “Expressions of the spirit” by Betty Grummer

    03/03/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • Carry the Torch 5K and Fun Run

    03/03/2017
    06:00PM — 10:00PM

    Run, don’t walk, to register for C. C. Young’s Carry the Torch 5K and Fun Run set for March 3, 20...

  • KATHY BURKS THEATRE OF PUPPETRY ARTS’ JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

    03/03/2017
    07:30PM

    With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...

Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Southlake Style