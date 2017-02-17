Park Place to Bring Porsche Dealership to Grapevine

Feb 17, 2017 07:54AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

Photo by David Alvey - Left to right: Park Place Dealerships President Neil Grossman; Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate; Park Place Dealerships Chairman Ken Schnitzer; Park Place Porsche Grapevine General Manager Terry Powell

Porsche enthusiasts, get revved up: Park Place Dealerships announced plans to build a two-story, 70,000-square-foot Porsche dealership in Grapevine. The five-acre site is located off Texan Trail and SH 114 near Park Place Motorcars and Park Place Lexus. The project, expected to start construction within the next 30 days, will be completed by spring 2018 and will create more than 180 construction jobs and approximately 50 permanent jobs.

“Porsche has a long and renowned history with a loyal customer base that continues to expand,” said Ken Schnitzer, chairman of Park Place Dealerships, via press release. “Porsche sales in the United States were up six percent in 2016 over 2015. The Macan and the new 718 Boxster were key drivers of this growth. The redesigned Panamera which was recently unveiled also will be a boost for Porsche. There is great strength in the iconic brand and northeast Tarrant County is a prime location for continued growth.”

Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, recently commented that Porsche had achieved its seventh consecutive year of increased sales and is confident the brand will continue to see steady growth in 2017.

Park Place Porsche Grapevine will be the fourth dealership in Grapevine for the company. Park Place Lexus opened in 2000, followed by Park Place Motorcars in 2011, which relocated from Bedford. Park Place will open a two-story, LEED-certified Land Rover Jaguar dealership July 1.

Park Place Porsche will have the capacity to feature 21 display vehicles on the showroom floors, including two classic display vehicles in a Porsche Classic Car Center that will be captivating to the Porsche enthusiast. More than 70 percent of all Porsche vehicles ever built are still on the road today.

The Classic Car Center will be the link between the old and the new, showcasing the heritage of Porsche and the future generation of the legendary brand. Park Place will be a select Porsche Classic Partner with an objective to assist clients in maintaining and caring for historic vehicles that have not been produced in standard production for at least 10 years.

Park Place Porsche Grapevine will be only of nine dealerships in the nation built around the new Porsche prototype.

The multi-million dollar project also will feature a shop with 28-service and make-ready bays. Every area of the dealership has been designed to make the experience more efficient for the client.

Good, Fulton & Farrell has been named the architectural firm for the project with Hill & Wilkinson handling the general contractor duties.

Terry Powell, a Park Place member for more than 30 years, has been named general manager of the dealership. Terry has held numerous positions with Park Place Porsche including parts manager and service advisor. Park Place Porsche Dallas is ranked number five in the country in new car sales and number one in the country for pre-owned sales.

“We have created a culture within our company that identifies members, and through ongoing training, prepares them for future leadership opportunities,” said Neil Grossman, president of Park Place Dealerships. “As the company has grown, we have tapped the best talent, like Terry Powell, from members who have helped build Park Place. We have been recognized by our members as one of the best companies in Dallas-Fort Worth to work, which speaks to the opportunities available at Park Place.”

Visit ParkPlace.com for more information.