Business Volunteers Needed For SKIL’s “Day of Internship” Program

Feb 20, 2017 07:07AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

Could your business educate Southlake’s youth on some of the benefits and challenges of operating a local business? Volunteers are needed for a one-day program, “Day of Internship,” which is facilitated by the Southlake Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber seeks to coordinate interested businesses with Southlake Kids Interested in Leadership (SKIL), a leadership program designed to align students and adults to create a better Southlake.

The SKIL leadership program selects 20 students from Carroll Senior High at the beginning of each school year. One of the goals of SKIL is to engage with the local business community. Through the “Day of Internship,” students will spend a day with an area business, learning how the business makes decisions and serves the community. 

If your company is interested in hosting a SKIL student(s), please contact the Southlake Chamber of Commerce and choose from Monday, March 20 or Tuesday, March 21 as your designated “Day of Internship.”

Click here to learn more about the SKIL program.

