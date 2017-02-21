Dragon Swim Team Clinches Seventh-Consecutive State Title

Feb 21, 2017 09:49AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today, Dragon Pride

The award-winning Southlake Carroll swim and dive team has done it again. At the 2017 UIL Swimming and Diving State Meet last weekend in Austin, the Dragon boys swim team set a 6A record with 327 points—more than double the second-place team, The Woodlands.

The Lady Dragons, with 196 points, finished in the top three for the first time in three years. Carroll had more state qualifiers—22 in all three relays—than ever before. On the diving side, Carroll and Keller claimed the top five spots.

See DallasNews.com for more on Carroll's state title performances, and visit UILTexas.org for complete results.



