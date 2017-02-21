Say Hello to a Smarter Way to Stay in Southlake: Cambria Now Open

Feb 21, 2017 05:10PM, Published by Dia, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

Say goodbye to bland, cookie-cutter hotel stays and hello to Cambria® hotel & suites Southlake DFW North, which opened December 3 at Kimball Park. With a welcoming mantra of “where everybody is somebody®,” Cambria combines a contemporary environment and comfortable furnishings with smart technology and sought-after amenities to provide business travelers and local visitors a new style of Texas hospitality.



With Texas-sized guest rooms, complete with sliding barn-style bathroom doors, and a mural of longhorn steers grazing (and gazing) in the state-of-the-art fitness center, to a “down home” menu that includes chicken fried steak and BBQ glazed short ribs, Cambria Southlake offers southern hospitality at its finest. And, greeting visitors in the lobby is an iconic hand-blown glass longhorn steer, available 24/7 for group photos and selfies.

But, what makes Cambria so smart? Technology at every turn to facilitate guest needs and requests. According to Lindsey Snell, sales and marketing director for Cambria Southlake, the upscale boutique hotel incorporates many elements that the Cambria chain is known for, but the property has been customized, and upgraded, for this market.

“The Southlake hotel continues the Cambria brand of being comfortable, contemporary and technically advanced – allowing guests to sit down and relax or be productive on the road. But, we’ve taken it to the next level with larger rooms, free and faster wi-fi, a guest texting platform, and 55” smart televisions in every room that allow for unlimited streaming,” states Snell. “We’ve also gone to great lengths to make this property reflect the region and the city, featuring Southlake-specific references and curated art by Texas artisans.”

Described as “upscale, but never uptight,” Cambria Southlake makes both visitors and locals feel right at home:

· 175 one-and two bedroom oversized guest rooms

· Social Circle® Bistro – open to guests and the public for breakfast and dinner –offers traditional American comfort cuisine along with a few Texas specialties, including chicken fried steak, fried catfish + chips, and the Tex-Mex Angus burger.

· The Lobby Bar is an ideal space to plug-in or unplug, featuring a well-stocked bar including Texas craft beers and a unique selection of wines.

· The Custom Fit Fitness facility features health club quality Pre-Core cardio machines and strength training equipment.

· An outdoor pool area offers more than 5,000 square feet of patio space, cabanas, and a fire pit to enjoy the Texas nights.

· 5,000 square feet of flexible event space is customizable for corporate meetings, group conferences, social receptions and weddings from 12 to 300.

· Complimentary shuttle service to Southlake Town Square and other select destinations is available to guests daily.

Cambria hotel & suites is an upscale brand within Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest hotel companies. The hotel is located at 2104 E. State Highway 114 in Kimball Park, a mixed-use development underway at the northwest corner of State Highway 114 and Kimball Avenue in Southlake. For more information, visit www.cambriasouthlakedfw.com or call 817-329-1010.













Sponsored Content

