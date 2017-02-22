STEM Program Helps Bring Carroll Indoor Percussion Show to Life

Feb 22, 2017 07:02AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today, Dragon Pride

David Walker, director of Carroll Indoor Percussion, and Claire Casey

This year’s Carroll Indoor Percussion show, FROM DUST, presented some interesting challenges. Part of the unique sound of the show is the darbouka drums that snare players use in addition to the snares. The challenge was attaching a darbouka drum to a snare drum in a way that is secure and makes both drums still playable. FROM DUST needed a specially designed bracket.

Sophomore snare player Claire Casey happens to love engineering, and it was her passion for music and engineering that solved the problem. With a specific need in mind, she designed a solution and printed four prototypes to make adjustments, and then created a final working version.

Carroll STEM Academy provided all the tools to pull this off.

Casey used the CAD software AutoDesk Inventor Pro to design her invention in the Carroll STEM Academy engineering computer lab. She used the 3D printer, MakerBot Replicator+, which is the latest/newest by MakerBot. The bracket takes approximately six hours and 37 minutes to print, and it weighs 74 grams.

The estimated selling price of this product would be $40 to $50 if it were on the market. Since the drumline has four snares, this represented a significant cost savings to the show. While $200 may not seem like much, it allowed the show to spend the money on other needed items for a successful season.