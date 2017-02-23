Vitality Bowls Brings Fresh, Healthy Eats to Colleyville

Feb 23, 2017 07:36AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Eat+Drink, Life+Leisure, Today

Photo via Vitality Bowls Facebook page

For those who are hungry and health-minded, there’s a new place to fuel up in Colleyville. Vitality Bowls, a California-based superfood café, is now open at 5615 Colleyville Boulevard in the Colleyville Town Center.

The café specializes in açaí bowls, a thick blend of the Amazon’s antioxidant-rich açaí berry, topped with a variety of superfoods. The new franchise location is the first for Anita Etta, who plans to open additional cafés in the Dallas Fort Worth area. The Colleyville restaurant is the third Vitality Bowls in Texas, joining 31 nationwide.

“I grew up helping my mother in our family-run health food business so Vitality Bowls was a natural next step for my career,” said Etta in a press release. “The food served at Vitality Bowls is already a part of my lifestyle and I am excited to bring these healthy choices to the public.”

The eatery combining a dynamic café vibe with a unique collection of menu items containing high nutritional values and extraordinary tastes. Vitality Bowls offers an antioxidant-rich menu, with breakfast, lunch and dinner items made to order for each customer. All açaí bowls and smoothies do not contain ingredient fillers such as ice, frozen yogurt, added sugar or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

The menu features a variety of options, such as the Energy Bowl (with organic açaí, goji berries and bee pollen), the Dragon Bowl (featuring organic pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and the signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, strawberries and honey). Additionally, the brand recently announced exclusive additions to its kids menu. Plus, fresh juices, organic soups, panini and salads are available in each café.

“Simply put, we created Vitality Bowls to be a place where health-conscious individuals can go for a nutritional meal,” said Tara Gilad, founder and owner of Vitality Bowls.

Since launching in 2011, the brand has ignited significant growth. In 2014, the concept began franchising and now has nearly 70 locations open and in development across the country.

Visit VitalityBowls.com to learn more and stay tuned for our Local Flavor review in an upcoming issue!



