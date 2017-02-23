“Treat Yourself” at Operation Kindness for National Dog Biscuit Day

Feb 23, 2017 07:37AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Tails will be waggin’ today—February 23 is National Dog Biscuit Day! To celebrate, Muenster Pet Foods has teamed up with Operation Kindness, North Texas’ original and largest no-kill animal shelter. For each dog adoption at Operation Kindness Thursday, February 23 through Sunday, February 26, or while supplies last, Muenster will donate a bag of all-natural, freeze-dried dog treats.

“We’re a fourth-generation Texas family business. We live and work here, so it’s a no-brainer that we would also give here,” said Mitch Felderhoff, owner at Muenster Pet Foods, in a press release. “We hope by offering treats with each adoption made at Operation Kindness that potential adopters will be encouraged to celebrate National Dog Biscuit Day with a new furry friend.”

“Thanks to the generous support of Muenster Pet Foods, we are able to provide adopters a unique incentive to help find forever homes for the more than 50 dogs currently available for adoption,” said Jim Hanophy, CEO of Operation Kindness.

For dog lovers who are not looking to adopt but want to celebrate the special day with their furry friend, they can treat themselves by creating their own healthy dog treats at home with Muenster’s recipe for homemade grain-free and gluten-free dog biscuits.

Ingredients:

1 cup coconut flour

1/2 cup cassava flour

1/2 cup peanut butter or almond butter

4 Tbsp ground flax seed

3/4 cup of water

1/2 cup coconut oil

1 cup and 2 Tbsp pumpkin puree

* Sometimes when working with gluten-free flours, the consistency of the dough takes a little work. If it’s too wet, slowly add a little coconut/cassava flour. If it’s too dry, slowly add water a teaspoon at a time. You can also substitute the flax seed and water with four eggs instead.

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350

In a large bowl, combine ingredients and form dough into a ball

Roll the ball of dough between two sheets of parchment paper until it’s about 1/4 inch thick

Use desired cookie cutters to cut the biscuits into an ideal shape

Transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet

Bake for 12-15 minutes or until biscuits are hard

Let cool completely before serving

* If you want to add a little extra flavor, try using bone broth in place of the water.

Visit OperationKindness.org for more and meet our Shelter Pet of the Month.