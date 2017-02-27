Prepare for Captivating, Colorful Delights at 18th Art in the Square

Feb 27, 2017 07:07AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

Gallery: 2017 Art in the Square [3 Images] Click any image to expand.

Every spring, artisans of all kinds descend upon Southlake Town Square for the one and only Art in the Square. Ranked 11th in the Top 25 Art Festivals by ArtFair Source Book, the 18th Art in the Square promises to be as colorful and captivating as ever.

Presented by the Southlake Women’s Club, the juried fine arts festival runs April 28-30. More than 150 internationally renowned artists along with local and emerging high school artists will have their work on display for viewing and purchase.

Be sure to stick around for the live entertainment. On Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m., the Methodist Southlake Hospital Main Stage Headliner, the Marshall Tucker Band, will rock your socks off with their Southern rock sound. For over 40 years the band has performed everything from country, jazz, blues, rock and roll, and all things in between. Wear your dancing shoes on Friday, April 28 at 8:30 p.m. and do some street dancing to the sounds of The Walton Stout Band. The Main Stage and Gazebo Stage host a genre of music and entertainment the entire weekend.

Hungry and thirsty? Le Bistro can satisfy your hunger and quench your thirst with American and international food and beverage choices for all ages. Also check out Route 66 with food trucks, the Filling Station beverage stand and casual street entertainment.

Children can also get in on the fun by creating hands-on artwork in Kids Korner. The Zone thrills teens and tweens with activities such as bounce houses, inflatables, bungee, zip line and rock climbing for the young and young at heart to enjoy.

Proceeds from the 2017 Art in the Square will benefit 32 organizations that help women, children and families in Northeast Tarrant County.

Visit ArtInTheSquare.com for more.