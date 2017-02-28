Dragon Band Announces Winner of American Airlines Ticket Auction

Feb 28, 2017 07:50AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

Pictured (from left): David Walker, assistant band director; Carroll Indoor Percussion (both percussion and wind players); Captain Robert Steven, American Airlines (USAF-retired)

Two first-class tickets anywhere American Airlines flies—that’s what was up for bid in the Carroll Dragon Band’s silent auction. The winning bid was $8,000, which will go towards the purchase of a new set of instruments for the drum line. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

To put the donation in perspective, one snare costs approximately $600, quads $1,400, bass $500 and a pair of cymbals approximately $600. The band will need to purchase multiple instruments of each type. The remaining portion will be funded by the Carroll Band Booster Club, which is led by president Francene Venesky.

The drum line’s current instruments are going on nine years old, with the average life span ranging from eight to nine years. Due to the fact that the Carroll Dragon Drum Line also competes during the indoor season and Carroll football has long playoff runs every year, the instruments get a beating.

The community is invited to come hear Indoor Percussion as well as Dragon High School Percussion perform on April 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Art In The Square and then again on May 8 at 7 p.m. at JES for the All CISD Percussion Ensemble Concert.

Additionally, Carroll Indoor Percussion will be hosting a community performance of FROM DUST on April 7 at 7 p.m. in the gym at Carroll High School. The community performance will help benefit FROM DUST’s charity:water initiative. FROM DUST is the story of a civilizations rise from the dust into greatness. The students are using this performance to help provide communities in developing countries with fresh water. They are hoping that this initiative will help raise the $10,000 necessary to build one well.

Click here to support their charity:water initiative.