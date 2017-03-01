Skip to main content

Who Has the Area’s Best Brunch?

Mar 01, 2017 06:55AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Southlake Style’s 2017 Readers’ Choice survey is underway! We’re asking readers to vote for the best brunch restaurants in our area. We’ve narrowed down a list of 20 restaurants to seven finalists. Thanks to all who voted!

Now we’d like your help in selecting overall winners in several brunch categories. Click here to cast your votes!

The survey closes March 6, so make your selections and share the survey with friends. We’ll incorporate the results in a feature in our May issue. Thanks for taking a moment to vote in our quick survey!

