Wild for Wood

Mar 01, 2017 09:59AM, Published by Pamela Hammonds, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure

It’s a bit of a watershed moment made for home improvement reality TV. The homeowner reaches down, pulls back a corner of carpet and (long pause, close-up shot) yes! Hardwood floors!





In 2017, designers still favor hardwoods over other hard flooring materials, but you can embrace new trends such as wider boards, darker stains and even colors. And for those times when you want the look of hardwood, options in laminate and tile abound.



HARDWORKING HARDWOODS

Hardwood floors stand the test of time with personality and charm. Though durable, they’re not indestructible and require some maintenance. With daily wear and tear, hardwood floors can develop character traits such as dents, scratches and scuffs. Darker stains are also prone to showing pet hair and dust. So if you have an active household, your hardwoods will require more upkeep to maintain their good looks.





Distressed hardwood finishes create a well-worn look to your floors upon installation. Yesterday’s heavily scraped hardwoods are trending to the less-is-more look of wire-brushed and light scraping. Both distressing techniques reveal the grain and natural character of the wood floor.





When it comes to protecting the wood, gloss is gone. Preferred finishes are sheen-free and dry, reminiscent of European country homes. Choose long, wide boards to really give your home a curated feel.





NOT-WOOD HARDWOOD

If wood floors won’t work in your home, you can still enjoy the look of wood with tile or laminate that closely resembles the real deal. Shaw makes an entire line of laminate floors offered in over 700 various color and texture combinations. Referred to as luxury vinyl flooring, Shaw’s Floorte collection is durable, flexible (great for imperfect subflooring) and waterproof, making it compatible in kitchens, laundry rooms and bathrooms.





Tiles that mimic the look of wood have proven popular in commercial properties for years. Hotels and shopping centers achieve the warmth of wood with hardworking porcelain tiles. Consumers caught on and began using tile flooring with wood grains in a multitude of colors as well as widths and lengths. Factor in the myriad options for grout and pattern placement, and you’ll find tile to be as versatile as it is durable.





Talk to your local flooring expert about your best options for hardwood floors. Real wood or laminate or tile that mimics wood? Selections abound. The decision really comes down to budget and lifestyle. And when you’re ready to sell your home, wouldn’t it be great if potential buyers loved your hardworking hardwoods as much as you do?



