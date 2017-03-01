Down by the River

Mar 01, 2017 10:54AM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: City+School, Eat+Drink, In Print, Today

March is the unofficial start to patio-dining season in North Texas. With frequent sunny skies, buds in bloom and dare we say comfortable temperatures, restaurants are eager to entice winter-weary patrons to come sit outside for a spell. Our area offers patios aplenty that please nearly any palate, but for those who want to fully embrace the spring season of al fresco dining, Press Café in Fort Worth is a must-visit.

There’s patio dining—and then there’s patio dining with stunning river views from a patio and rooftop deck. This two-story gem is situated along the Trinity River for your optimal viewing pleasure. When the splendor of springtime arrives, don’t stay cooped up indoors; go forth and enjoy.

Press Café serves New American cuisine for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, along with wine, spirits and off-the-charts-good coffee. (The restaurant brews Avoca coffee—a favorite of nearly every North Texan.) Lauded by Texas Monthly as serving one of the “50 Greatest Burgers” in the state, Press Café also received an honorable mention as one of the “10 Best New Restaurants.” So whether you bring your family for weekend brunch or make the most of a balmy spring evening with friends, you’ll find something to spark your interest on the menu.

With its close proximity to the Trinity River’s hike-and-bike trails, Press Café touts itself as a hub for fitness, health, outdoor leisure and community gathering. We admit it’s a trek from our part of town, but for locals, the restaurant has become a favorite— morning, noon and night. Early risers stop by as prompt as 7 a.m. for a beverage and quick bite after their morning workouts. The lunchtime masses pack the blond-wood tables for a nutritious midday meal and, in the evening, the place is abuzz with a happy hour crowd that spills onto the rooftop bar for chill music and chilled drinks. You might even catch a live DJ on the deck; the restaurant gets the good times and great beats going for big games, lunch buffets or simply because it’s Tuesday. We suggest calling ahead or checking the restaurant’s Facebook page to see what’s on tap.

As for the cuisine, Press Café puts the focus on freshness and sustainability, serving up housemade items ranging from baked goods to the crave-worthy veggie burger that got the attention of Texas Monthly editors. For breakfast and brunch, patrons can fuel up on protein-packed dishes such as omelets and breakfast burritos, but the Banana Walnut Waffles stand apart on Press Café’s menu. Thick and fluffy scratch-made waffles are piled high with berry compote, vanilla créme fraîche, candied walnuts and, for good measure, a slice of thick-cut bacon. This dish is enough to stave off hunger for two days.

For lunch or dinner, start things off with a hearty appetizer such as a charcuterie and cheese board or peel-and-eat shrimp. The Medi Dip is particularly enticing. Grab a piece of toast, celery, squash or a yellow or purple carrot and dunk into this zesty duo of hummus and muhammara (a hot pepper dip). When you’re ready to sink your teeth into something substantial, a range of flavorful salads, sandwiches and house specialties abound. The Ancient Grain Rice Bowl (sautéed fresh veggies, farro, quinoa, green tea rice, avocado and spicy soy glaze) will be the best thing you eat all day. Pump up the protein by adding chicken, steak, scallops or shrimp for a few bucks more. Be sure to ask your server about the daily special—a different sandwich, pasta and fresh fish rotate on the menu.

Press Café keeps the fun flowing with craft beer and many wines and cocktails under $10. All you need is a great spot on the patio to soak up spring’s glorious return. Order a cold drink, something tasty and enjoy the view. But hop to it before a freak winter blast spoils the fun.

PRESS CAFÉ

4801 Edwards Ranch Road

Fort Worth

817.570.6002

PressCafeFortWorth.com

