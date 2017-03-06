Skip to main content

GRACE Announces 2017 Gala Chairs

Mar 06, 2017

2017 GRACE Gala chairs Mike and Stephanie Hays

Metroplex natives Mike and Stephanie Hays have been selected for a very important duty: serving as the 2017 chairs for the annual GRACE Gala.

Stephanie, who was featured in Southlake Style’s 2016 Women in Business issue, has previous volunteer experience with GRACE. She accepted the role of GRACE Raffle Chair in 2015 and was added to the GRACE Board of Directors the following year.

Stephanie is one of the youngest top senior advisors for Principal Financial Group, and has achieved the highest honors with the company including Pacesetter, Century Club, Honor Council Award and New Agent of the Year.

In addition, the Magna Cum Laude University of Texas at Arlington Honors College graduate qualifies for the Million Dollar Round Table, and was recently named one of Fort Worth Business Press’ “20 in their 20’s.” 

Mike is a graduate from Tarleton State University, whose acute attention to detail landed him a senior project engineering role at Bell Helicopter, where he specialized in integrated operations.

Mike’s knack for analysis and Stephanie’s propensity to oversee multiple projects simultaneously may make them a dynamic duo, but it’s their earnest love for the GRACE mission that motivates their efforts.

Visit GRACEGrapevine.org to learn more about sponsorship opportunities for the GRACE Gala on Saturday, October 14.


