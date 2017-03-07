Skip to main content

Carroll Lands in Top 20 for Best Texas High Schools for STEM

Mar 07, 2017 07:50AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Dragon Pride, Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

Carroll ISD’s STEM program is among the best in the state. Out of more than 1,200 Texas public high schools in Niche’s ranking of the 2017 Best High Schools for STEM, Carroll Senior High School came in at No. 14 in Texas and No. 5 in the Metroplex. The only other North Texas high schools to rank higher were Highland Park at No. 13, Plano West at No. 11, School for the Gifted and Talented at No. 3 and School of Science and Engineering at No. 1.

The 2017 Best High Schools for STEM ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Rankings are based on math state test scores, enrollment in advanced math and science courses, math SAT/ACT scores, alumni interest in STEM majors and colleges, and STEM school ratings. 

Click here for methodology on Niche’s rankings. 

