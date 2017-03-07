Green Party

Skip to main content

Mar 07, 2017

Get your green gear ready: The biggest St. Patrick’s Day bash in the region is about to go down in Big D. Grab your friends, schedule an Uber or hop on the DART, and spend March 11 amongst a sea of green at the 38th annual Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival. Billed as the “largest St. Patrick’s Parade in the Southwest,” this all-day event boasts a procession of more than 90 festive floats with over 1,700 participants including marching bands, bagpipers, dancers and other entertainers. Enjoy the festivities in a crowd of over 125,000 people lining the streets all decked out in emerald attire. The two-mile parade route kicks off at Greenville Avenue and ends at SMU Boulevard at 75/Central Expressway. So no matter where you grab a spot, you’ll have a great view of all the green goings-on! Sponsored again this year by the Dallas Mavericks, the parade is free to attend along the parade route. If you prefer a seat, just hop over to the Meadow’s Building area for paid bleacher seating. Proceeds benefit the GAABA Scholarship Fund. 

Come ready to party—you’ll find a variety of local restaurants, bars and music venues participating in this spirited Irish block party to help you get your food, drink and dance on all day long. After the parade, head over to Energy Square to listen, sing along and dance to some rockin’ tunes from Jimmy Eat World as they headline the Dallas Observer concert. Tickets are $15 and guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. Come one, come all, and while we can’t promise a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, this event will definitely be filled with all kinds of festive Irish fun where everyone is an honorary Irishman. 

