Green Party

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/09/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

“Expressions of the spirit” by Betty Grummer 03/09/2017 11:00AM — 06:00PM You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

2017 State of the City Address and Community Auction 03/09/2017 06:00PM — 09:00PM You are invited to the 2017 State of the City Address and Community Auction, hosted by the Grand ...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/10/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

“Expressions of the spirit” by Betty Grummer 03/10/2017 11:00AM — 06:00PM You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

DIavolo 03/10/2017 06:00PM — 10:00PM Experience architecture in motion mixed with extreme athleticism when Diavolo performs in Dallas ...

The Price is right live 03/10/2017 07:00PM Come on down … You might be the next contestant on “The Price is Right Live!” Join the fun and yo...

CALENDAR GIRLS 03/10/2017 08:00PM — 10:00PM CALENDAR GIRLS, When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to ...

Tater Tots and Beer Festival 03/11/2017 12:00AM Sample piping-hot tater tot creations prepared by highly skilled chefs and sip dozens of domestic...

St. Paddy’s Dash Down Greenville 5k 03/11/2017 08:00AM — 12:00PM Throw on all the green you can find, bring your friends and join the 22nd annual St. Paddy’s Dash...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/11/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

The Goddard School's 6th Birthday 03/11/2017 10:00AM — 12:00PM The Goddard School is turning 6! Come celebrate with games, prizes, cake, balloons, raffles, and ...

“Expressions of the spirit” by Betty Grummer 03/11/2017 11:00AM — 06:00PM You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

KATHY BURKS THEATRE OF PUPPETRY ARTS’ JACK AND THE BEANSTALK 03/11/2017 01:30PM With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...

KATHY BURKS THEATRE OF PUPPETRY ARTS’ JACK AND THE BEANSTALK 03/11/2017 04:30PM With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...

Can't We All Just Get Along? 03/11/2017 05:00PM — 06:00PM Learn to identify and manage the 5 major rodent species in our your area by knowing their habits ...

CALENDAR GIRLS 03/11/2017 08:00PM — 10:00PM CALENDAR GIRLS, When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to ...

Spring Music Series featuring Aaron Cooper 03/11/2017 08:00PM — 11:00PM Grab a cold brew and enjoy Aaron Cooper live on our patio March 11th, April 15th, and May 13!

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/12/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

Spring into Shape! 03/12/2017 01:00PM — 03:00PM When the clock springs forward on March 12th, so will your fitness goals! Join ZYN22 Southlake + ...

KATHY BURKS THEATRE OF PUPPETRY ARTS’ JACK AND THE BEANSTALK 03/12/2017 01:30PM With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...

KATHY BURKS THEATRE OF PUPPETRY ARTS’ JACK AND THE BEANSTALK 03/12/2017 04:30PM With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...

2nd Sunday Jazz Jam - all are welcome 03/12/2017 05:00PM — 07:00PM If you enjoy playing or singing or just listening to Jazz in a quiet setting while having a glass...

CALENDAR GIRLS 03/12/2017 08:00PM — 10:00PM CALENDAR GIRLS, When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to ...

Irving Tennis Classic 03/13/2017 08:00AM The City of Irving, Irving Tennis Classic sponsors, and Four Seasons Resort and Club, are pleased...

Spring Break Art Camps 03/13/2017 09:00AM — 04:00PM Join the Art house for a hands on art experience! At this school's out camp your child will exper...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/13/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

Tasty Tales 03/13/2017 09:30AM — 10:30AM It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

Tasty Tales 03/13/2017 09:30AM — 10:30AM It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

Trivia Night featuring Rahr & Sons 03/13/2017 07:30PM — 10:00PM Come drink, think, and win free swag and prizes from Rahr & Sons. We will be featuring their Prid...

Irving Tennis Classic 03/14/2017 08:00AM The City of Irving, Irving Tennis Classic sponsors, and Four Seasons Resort and Club, are pleased...

Spring Break Art Camps 03/14/2017 09:00AM — 04:00PM Join the Art house for a hands on art experience! At this school's out camp your child will exper...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/14/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

Live Well Lecture Series. 03/14/2017 05:30PM — 07:00PM Join Executive Medicine of Texas as we continue our FREE community health and wellness lecture se...

Latin Dance with Loui 03/14/2017 06:30PM — 07:30PM 2 free series starting Feb. 28 "Latin Dance with Loui" lets adult participants sample a variet...

Irving Tennis Classic 03/15/2017 08:00AM The City of Irving, Irving Tennis Classic sponsors, and Four Seasons Resort and Club, are pleased...

Spring Break Art Camps 03/15/2017 09:00AM — 04:00PM Join the Art house for a hands on art experience! At this school's out camp your child will exper...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/15/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

Medallion Help-Create 03/15/2017 10:00AM — 01:00PM Look no further than Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery for fiery family fun this spring break a...

Tony Bennett 03/15/2017 05:00PM Tony Bennett wants you to join him for a special evening as he celebrates his 90th birthday. Benn...

Irving Tennis Classic 03/16/2017 08:00AM The City of Irving, Irving Tennis Classic sponsors, and Four Seasons Resort and Club, are pleased...

Chamber Chat with John Simpson of Southern Champion Tray 03/16/2017 08:00AM — 09:00AM Chamber Chats are informal conversations with some of Mansfield's most successful! Come learn ab...

Spring Break Art Camps 03/16/2017 09:00AM — 04:00PM Join the Art house for a hands on art experience! At this school's out camp your child will exper...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/16/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

Second Annual Lucky You Egg Hunt and Night on the Town 03/16/2017 05:00PM — 08:00PM Join us downtown on Thursday, March 16 from 5-8 pm for our 2nd annual Lucky Egg Hunt and Night on...

Symphony Arlington Presents Alex & Robert McDonald, piano 03/16/2017 07:30PM — 10:00PM For our spring performance, Symphony Arlington will feature Texan pianists and brothers, Robert a...

Southlake Centennial Lions Club 03/17/2017 07:15AM — 08:15AM This meeting we are honored to have guest speaker, Troy Dale from the Lions Organ and Eye Bank. T...

Pickle Parade 03/17/2017 08:00AM There’s no better time to check out the official Pickle Capital of Texas than during the sixth an...

Irving Tennis Classic 03/17/2017 08:00AM The City of Irving, Irving Tennis Classic sponsors, and Four Seasons Resort and Club, are pleased...

Spring Break Art Camps 03/17/2017 09:00AM — 04:00PM Join the Art house for a hands on art experience! At this school's out camp your child will exper...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/17/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

Medallion Help-Create 03/17/2017 10:00AM — 01:00PM Look no further than Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery for fiery family fun this spring break a...

The Turn of the Screw 03/17/2017 07:30PM — 10:00PM The Dallas Opera announces a new production in the company’s repertoire, THE TURN OF THE SCREW by...

CALENDAR GIRLS 03/17/2017 08:00PM — 10:00PM CALENDAR GIRLS, When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to ...

Spring Music Series featuring Martin Brothers 03/17/2017 08:00PM — 11:00PM Grab a cold brew and enjoy Martin Brothers live on our patio March 17th and 25th!

Rock n Roll Dallas 03/18/2017 08:00AM | Take a tour through downtown Dallas by taking part in the eighth-annual Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Da...

Irving Tennis Classic 03/18/2017 08:00AM The City of Irving, Irving Tennis Classic sponsors, and Four Seasons Resort and Club, are pleased...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/18/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

The World's Only St. Paddy's Pickle Parade 03/18/2017 10:00AM — 08:00PM Aria Grace is so excited about our 2nd year being part of this awesome event. We will open at 10a...

The ULTIMATE Mom and Me Movie Event 03/18/2017 11:00AM — 02:00PM Trusting Connnections Nanny Agency is proud to be hosting the Ultimate Mommy and Me Movie Date! T...

Lady Dragons Lacrosse host Frisco 03/18/2017 11:30AM — 02:45PM The Lady Dragons High School girls lacrosse teams will take on the Frisco Fury. The games will t...

Hot Glass, Cold Brew! 03/18/2017 01:00PM — 07:00PM Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery is feeling the “luck of the heat” in honor of St. Patrick’s D...

KATHY BURKS THEATRE OF PUPPETRY ARTS’ JACK AND THE BEANSTALK 03/18/2017 01:30PM With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...

KATHY BURKS THEATRE OF PUPPETRY ARTS’ JACK AND THE BEANSTALK 03/18/2017 04:30PM With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...

Identifying Cedar Hills Venomous Snakes 03/18/2017 05:00PM — 06:00PM There are many species and varieties of snakes in our area. Most are harmless and beneficial, but...

In My Life- A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles 03/18/2017 07:30PM The music of the Beatles -- John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr -- conti...

LCSO Presents Alex & Robert McDonald, piano 03/18/2017 08:00PM — 10:30PM For our spring performance, the LCSO will feature Texan pianists and brothers, Robert and Alex Mc...

CALENDAR GIRLS 03/18/2017 08:00PM — 10:00PM CALENDAR GIRLS, When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to ...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/19/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

KATHY BURKS THEATRE OF PUPPETRY ARTS’ JACK AND THE BEANSTALK 03/19/2017 01:30PM With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...

The Turn of the Screw 03/19/2017 02:00PM — 04:30PM The Dallas Opera announces a new production in the company’s repertoire, THE TURN OF THE SCREW by...

KATHY BURKS THEATRE OF PUPPETRY ARTS’ JACK AND THE BEANSTALK 03/19/2017 04:30PM With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...

2nd Sunday Jazz Jam - all welcome - no charge 03/19/2017 05:00PM — 07:00PM If you enjoy playing or singing or just listening to Jazz in a quiet setting while having a glas...

2nd Sunday Jazz Jam - all welcome - no charge 03/19/2017 05:00PM — 07:00PM If you enjoy playing or singing or just listening to Jazz in a quiet setting while having a glas...

CALENDAR GIRLS 03/19/2017 08:00PM — 10:00PM CALENDAR GIRLS, When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to ...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/20/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

Tasty Tales 03/20/2017 09:30AM — 10:30AM It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

Tasty Tales 03/20/2017 09:30AM — 10:30AM It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

Trivia Night featuring Oak Highlands Brewery 03/20/2017 07:30PM — 10:00PM Come drink, think, and win free swag and prizes of Oak Highlands Brewery! We we be featuring thei...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/21/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

Southlake Newcomers Monthly Luncheon 03/21/2017 10:00AM — 01:00PM The Southlake New Comer Club is a social club that meets at our monthly luncheon with a wondlerfu...

OnStage Dinner 03/21/2017 06:30PM — 10:00PM Generously Sponsored by Northern Trust since 1992, this dinner is a fan favorite! Guests enjoy a ...

Latin Dance with Loui 03/21/2017 06:30PM — 07:30PM 2 free series starting Feb. 28 "Latin Dance with Loui" lets adult participants sample a variet...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/22/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

Dallas Comedy Festival 03/22/2017 06:00PM Enjoy a good laugh at this year’s Dallas Comedy Festival. This is the event’s eighth year showcas...

The Turn of the Screw 03/22/2017 07:30PM — 10:00PM The Dallas Opera announces a new production in the company’s repertoire, THE TURN OF THE SCREW by...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/23/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...