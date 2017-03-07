Win the Day (or at Least the Meal)

Mar 07, 2017 03:56PM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: Eat+Drink, Today, In Print

People have caught on. Bread Winners Café & Bakery, the restaurant that has been a Dallas icon since 1994, has moved to the western portion of the Metroplex. The acclaimed eatery recently opened a new location in Trophy Club, and residents from all over north Tarrant and south Denton counties are flocking to this beloved bakery, bar and café. In case you haven’t been yet, the place is typically packed.



On our visit for Sunday brunch, we had to make a few circles around the parking lot to find a spot. Once inside, we encountered a 20-minute wait, which wasn’t too bad considering the cumbersome parking situation. Servers buzzed around like well-organized bees, delivering enticing plates of food to patrons at the bar and at tables all around the bustling dining areas and covered patio. We waited near the bakery, where a variety of baked treats called our name until the hostess did.

Bread Winners is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, but fans agree the best time to go is during breakfast or brunch. A mimosa, Bloody Mary or even a specialty coffee drink, like a vanilla cardamom cappuccino, is always a good start to the day. Our server brought us complimentary chunks of muffin and bread to tide us over while we perused the menu, which includes many gussied-up versions of brunch classics. Our party particularly enjoyed the Jalapeño Bacon-Cheddar Waffles, which are served with a crispy chicken breast, cream gravy and hot sauce. A little tin of maple syrup on the side balances the dish’s savory and spicy flavors.

For lunch and dinner at Bread Winners, expect an overload of comforting favorites such as hearty sandwiches, burgers and meatloaf. The restaurant serves an indulgent array of dishes, but there are certainly lighter bites on the menu. The Honey Glazed Salmon Salad (greens, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, onion, oranges and lemon shallot vinaigrette) is satisfying on the healthier side of the menu. For those craving a craft cocktail or two, The Quarter Bar pours some of the best around. The Cucumber Daiquiri (rum, lime and orange flower) is wonderfully refreshing.

As for the overall vibe at Bread Winners, it’s laid-back with classic architectural touches, a rooftop space and courtyard, and plenty of old-world charm. Throw in some ’80s classic rock bumping on the sound system, and it’s an eclectic experience for all the senses. No matter what you order, you’ll eat (and drink) like a champion at Bread Winners.