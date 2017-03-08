Skip to main content

Carroll Indoor Percussion Makes History at Regional Championship

Mar 08, 2017 07:05AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Dragon Pride, Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

Last weekend, Carroll Indoor Percussion performed its 2017 show FROM DUST at the WGI Dallas Regional Championship in Burleson. They competed in the highly competitive Percussion Scholastics Open (PSO) division. The group brought home a second-place trophy and won for Visual Caption. This is the first time in Carroll history to win this award. 

The show’s aesthetics were designed by Carroll ISD’s Sammantha Willingham. Carroll Indoor Percussion is under the direction of David Walker. This weekend, the group will travel to Houston to perform FROM DUST at the WGI Houston Regionals.  

Fans are invited to experience a FROM DUST performance at the Carroll High School gym on April 7 at 7 p.m. The performance is dedicated to percussion’s “Dragons For Water” initiative with charity:water. FROM DUST hopes to bring enough awareness to sponsor one well that would provide clean water to people in under-developed areas. Carroll Indoor Percussion will also perform April 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Art in the Square.

Click here to help Carroll Indoor Percussion raise funds for charity:water.

 

 

 

