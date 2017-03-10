Skip to main content

CEF Calls for Scholarship Applications from Dragon Seniors

Mar 10, 2017 08:13AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Dragon Pride, Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

For Dragon seniors hoping to secure a little financial assistance with college, Carroll Education Foundation (CEF) wants to help—CEF is awarding 10 scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each. The foundation’s 2017 scholarship application is now available for all qualifying Carroll ISD seniors. New this year is one scholarship to be awarded to a Special Programs student and one scholarship to be awarded to a Fine Arts student. The remaining eight will be general scholarships. 

Awards are based upon blind review of six application areas: academic, extracurricular, volunteer, employment, essay and teacher recommendation. Application deadline is April 7

Click here for the 2017 scholarship application, and with any questions, contact Laura.Grosskopf@southlakecarroll.edu

