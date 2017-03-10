Southlake Firefighters Help Battle Deadly Blazes in Texas Panhandle

-
We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...
-
You are invited
FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION
Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine
...
-
Experience architecture in motion mixed with extreme athleticism when Diavolo performs in Dallas ...
-
Come on down … You might be the next contestant on “The Price is Right Live!” Join the fun and yo...
-
CALENDAR GIRLS, When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to ...
-
Sample piping-hot tater tot creations prepared by highly skilled chefs and sip dozens of domestic...
-
Throw on all the green you can find, bring your friends and join the 22nd annual St. Paddy’s Dash...
-
-
The Goddard School is turning 6! Come celebrate with games, prizes, cake, balloons, raffles, and ...
-
-
With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...
-
-
Learn to identify and manage the 5 major rodent species in our your area by knowing their habits ...
-
Mala bead necklaces are a wonderful way to teach kids how to meditate, and they have been used in...
-
-
Grab a cold brew and enjoy Aaron Cooper live on our patio March 11th, April 15th, and May 13!
-
-
When the clock springs forward on March 12th, so will your fitness goals! Join ZYN22 Southlake + ...
-
-
-
If you enjoy playing or singing or just listening to Jazz in a quiet setting while having a glass...
-
-
The City of Irving, Irving Tennis Classic sponsors, and Four Seasons Resort and Club, are pleased...
-
-
Join the Art house for a hands on art experience! At this school's out camp your child will exper...
-
It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...
-
-
Come drink, think, and win free swag and prizes from Rahr & Sons. We will be featuring their Prid...
-
-
-
-
Join Executive Medicine of Texas as we continue our FREE community health and wellness lecture se...
-
2 free series starting Feb. 28
"Latin Dance with Loui" lets adult participants sample a variet...
-
-
-
-
Look no further than Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery for fiery family fun this spring break a...
-
Tony Bennett wants you to join him for a special evening as he celebrates his 90th birthday. Benn...
-
Chamber Chats are informal conversations with some of Mansfield's most successful! Come learn ab...
-
-
-
-
Spend a day with us at FlyKids Yoga! Enjoy yoga, partner poses, fun games and plant sunflower see...
-
Join us downtown on Thursday, March 16 from 5-8 pm for our 2nd annual Lucky Egg Hunt and Night on...
-
For our spring performance, Symphony Arlington will feature Texan pianists and brothers, Robert a...
-
This meeting we are honored to have guest speaker, Troy Dale from the Lions Organ and Eye Bank. T...
-
-
There’s no better time to check out the official Pickle Capital of Texas than during the sixth an...
-
-
-
-
The Dallas Opera announces a new production in the company’s repertoire, THE TURN OF THE SCREW by...
-
-
Grab a cold brew and enjoy Martin Brothers live on our patio March 17th and 25th!
-
-
| Take a tour through downtown Dallas by taking part in the eighth-annual Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Da...
-
-
Aria Grace is so excited about our 2nd year being part of this awesome event. We will open at 10a...
-
Trusting Connnections Nanny Agency is proud to be hosting the Ultimate Mommy and Me Movie Date! T...
-
The Lady Dragons High School girls lacrosse teams will take on the Frisco Fury. The games will t...
-
Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery is feeling the “luck of the heat” in honor of St. Patrick’s D...
-
-
-
There are many species and varieties of snakes in our area. Most are harmless and beneficial, but...
-
It's a pajama party like no other! We'll go on a fantastical glow adventure, take a break for a s...
-
The music of the Beatles -- John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr -- conti...
-
-
For our spring performance, the LCSO will feature Texan pianists and brothers, Robert and Alex Mc...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Come drink, think, and win free swag and prizes of Oak Highlands Brewery! We we be featuring thei...
-
-
The Southlake New Comer Club is a social club that meets at our monthly luncheon with a wondlerfu...
-
Generously Sponsored by Northern Trust since 1992, this dinner is a fan favorite! Guests enjoy a ...
-
-
-
Enjoy a good laugh at this year’s Dallas Comedy Festival. This is the event’s eighth year showcas...
-
-
C. C. Young, a premier, non-profit senior living community, is excited to announce a call for art...
-
-
Encourage. Engage. Educate.
This is the mission of Women Empowered (WE), an annual event hosted...
-
-
Glow yoga, an obstacle course and a night built around making boys feel like warriors - peace war...
-
An inspiring true tale of how reading and stories help us all escape. This beautiful bilingual pl...