Skip to main content

Cambria Celebrates Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting, Festivities

Mar 13, 2017 07:15AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

Pictured left to right are Janis Canon, SVP of Upscale Brands, Choice Hotels International, Tom Goodwin, Fillmore Capital Partners, Ron Silva, Fillmore Capital Partners, Mike Reinardy, Fillmore Capital Partners, and Pat Pacious, President & COO, Choice Hotels International

Gallery: Cambria Grand Opening [6 Images] Click any image to expand.

Choice Hotels International, Inc., one of the world’s largest hotel companies, joined Fillmore Capital Partners and developer Fillmore Hospitality to open the new Cambria Southlake DFW North in Southlake.

Located at 2104 E. State Highway 114, the 175-room Cambria Southlake DFW North is part of Kimball Park, a development minutes from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The hotel is also steps away from Southlake Town Square and dozens of fine local restaurants.

To commemorate the opening, brand representatives and guests celebrated with a ribbon cutting and local craft wine, beer and bourbon, as well as a taste of Southern cooking. Guests also shopped at the Kendra Scott Give Back Trunk Show and participated in two Texas Hold’em games, both benefiting the Southlake Women’s Club Foundation. Featured speakers included Choice Hotels President and COO Pat Pacious; Choice Hotels Senior Vice President of Upscale Brands Janis Cannon; and Fillmore Capital Partners President and CEO Ron Silva, who all discussed the impact of this new hotel and appeal to business and leisure travelers.

“In an area with so much new development, Southlake is an ideal next stop for the Cambria brand,” said Pacious via press release. “We are thrilled to open our second property in Texas as part of Cambria’s rapid expansion of upscale offerings well suited for the needs of business and leisure travelers.”

Like all Cambria hotels, the property will feature contemporary onsite dining from Social Circle, serving a menu comprised of local specialties; liquor, wine, and local craft beers, as well as freshly prepared grab-and-go gourmet salads and sandwiches; and a barista bar. The hotel also features a state-of-the-art fitness center and an outdoor area with cabanas and a fire pit. In addition, the hotel boasts more than 5,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and complimentary shuttle service to Southlake Town Square, as well as other select destinations. The property is equipped with 55-inch smart televisions in every room for unlimited streaming and a guest texting platform that allows guests to communicate with the hotel staff quickly and easily.

Cambria again partnered with Fillmore Hospitality, a management company that provides a full spectrum of development, investment and property management services to owners of hotels and resorts throughout North America.

“We could not be more excited to add another property to the Cambria portfolio,” said Silva. “The Southlake property comes on the heels of our successful conversion project of Cambria Chicago Magnificent Mile, and we’re poised to help the brand expand to Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Nashville.”

Cambria hotels are designed to provide a unique and distinctive experience with the services and amenities that travelers demand, including chic décor, flexible spaces for meeting or socializing, stunning standard rooms that feel like an upgrade, and of course, free WiFi, allowing guests to stay fully connected while they travel.

Visit CambriaSouthlakeDFW.com for more.

 


  • Irving Tennis Classic

    03/13/2017
    08:00AM

    The City of Irving, Irving Tennis Classic sponsors, and Four Seasons Resort and Club, are pleased...

  • Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out!

    03/13/2017
    09:00AM

    We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

  • Spring Break Art Camps

    03/13/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join the Art house for a hands on art experience! At this school's out camp your child will exper...

  • Tasty Tales

    03/13/2017
    09:30AM — 10:30AM

    It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

  • Tasty Tales

    03/13/2017
    09:30AM — 10:30AM

    It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

  • Trivia Night featuring Rahr & Sons

    03/13/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    Come drink, think, and win free swag and prizes from Rahr & Sons. We will be featuring their Prid...

  • Irving Tennis Classic

    03/14/2017
    08:00AM

    The City of Irving, Irving Tennis Classic sponsors, and Four Seasons Resort and Club, are pleased...

  • Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out!

    03/14/2017
    09:00AM

    We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

  • Spring Break Art Camps

    03/14/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join the Art house for a hands on art experience! At this school's out camp your child will exper...

  • Live Well Lecture Series.

    03/14/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Join Executive Medicine of Texas as we continue our FREE community health and wellness lecture se...

  • Latin Dance with Loui

    03/14/2017
    06:30PM — 07:30PM

    2 free series starting Feb. 28 "Latin Dance with Loui" lets adult participants sample a variet...

  • Irving Tennis Classic

    03/15/2017
    08:00AM

    The City of Irving, Irving Tennis Classic sponsors, and Four Seasons Resort and Club, are pleased...

  • Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out!

    03/15/2017
    09:00AM

    We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

  • Spring Break Art Camps

    03/15/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join the Art house for a hands on art experience! At this school's out camp your child will exper...

  • Medallion Help-Create

    03/15/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Look no further than Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery for fiery family fun this spring break a...

  • Tony Bennett

    03/15/2017
    05:00PM

    Tony Bennett wants you to join him for a special evening as he celebrates his 90th birthday. Benn...

  • Southlake Centennial Lions Club

    03/17/2017
    07:15AM — 08:15AM

    This meeting we are honored to have guest speaker, Troy Dale from the Lions Organ and Eye Bank. T...

  • Pickle Parade

    03/17/2017
    08:00AM

    There’s no better time to check out the official Pickle Capital of Texas than during the sixth an...

  • Irving Tennis Classic

    03/17/2017
    08:00AM

    The City of Irving, Irving Tennis Classic sponsors, and Four Seasons Resort and Club, are pleased...

  • Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out!

    03/17/2017
    09:00AM

    We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

  • Spring Break Art Camps

    03/17/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join the Art house for a hands on art experience! At this school's out camp your child will exper...

  • Medallion Help-Create

    03/17/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Look no further than Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery for fiery family fun this spring break a...

  • The Turn of the Screw

    03/17/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    The Dallas Opera announces a new production in the company’s repertoire, THE TURN OF THE SCREW by...

  • CALENDAR GIRLS

    03/17/2017
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    CALENDAR GIRLS, When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to ...

  • Spring Music Series featuring Martin Brothers

    03/17/2017
    08:00PM — 11:00PM

    Grab a cold brew and enjoy Martin Brothers live on our patio March 17th and 25th!

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style