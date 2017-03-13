Skip to main content

Sip Your Way into Spring at Mi Dia From Scratch

Mar 13, 2017 02:48PM, Published by Dia, Categories: Eat+Drink, Life+Leisure

Between March Madness, St. Patrick's Day and the first day of spring, there are many reasons to celebrate March at Mi Dia From Scratch  Join us as we say goodbye to winter and spring forward with our March tequilas of the month: our house-infused tequilas. Try these tequilas in our featured margaritas of the month: the Blueberry Habanero (pictured above), Dulce Enfuego, Heart of the Desert and Riviera Maya. 

There’s no time like springtime to gather on Mi Dia’s beautiful patio and raise a glass. No matter which margarita entices you, you’re always in for something special. Each margarita is made with two and a quarter ounces of spirit, and instead of using limes, bartenders expertly craft each beverage using lemons. This gives each drink consistent freshness and flavor.

Come celebrate the return of spring with a handcrafted margarita at Mi Dia From Scratch! 

Mi Dia From Scratch

GRAPEVINE
1295 S Main St 
817.421.4747

PLANO
3310 Dallas Pkwy, #105 
972.403.7474


Sponsored Content


  • Irving Tennis Classic

    03/13/2017
    08:00AM

    The City of Irving, Irving Tennis Classic sponsors, and Four Seasons Resort and Club, are pleased...

  • Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out!

    03/13/2017
    09:00AM

    We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

  • Spring Break Art Camps

    03/13/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join the Art house for a hands on art experience! At this school's out camp your child will exper...

  • Tasty Tales

    03/13/2017
    09:30AM — 10:30AM

    It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

  • Tasty Tales

    03/13/2017
    09:30AM — 10:30AM

    It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

  • Trivia Night featuring Rahr & Sons

    03/13/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    Come drink, think, and win free swag and prizes from Rahr & Sons. We will be featuring their Prid...

  • Irving Tennis Classic

    03/14/2017
    08:00AM

    The City of Irving, Irving Tennis Classic sponsors, and Four Seasons Resort and Club, are pleased...

  • Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out!

    03/14/2017
    09:00AM

    We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

  • Spring Break Art Camps

    03/14/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join the Art house for a hands on art experience! At this school's out camp your child will exper...

  • Live Well Lecture Series.

    03/14/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Join Executive Medicine of Texas as we continue our FREE community health and wellness lecture se...

  • Latin Dance with Loui

    03/14/2017
    06:30PM — 07:30PM

    2 free series starting Feb. 28 "Latin Dance with Loui" lets adult participants sample a variet...

  • Irving Tennis Classic

    03/15/2017
    08:00AM

    The City of Irving, Irving Tennis Classic sponsors, and Four Seasons Resort and Club, are pleased...

  • Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out!

    03/15/2017
    09:00AM

    We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

  • Spring Break Art Camps

    03/15/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join the Art house for a hands on art experience! At this school's out camp your child will exper...

  • Medallion Help-Create

    03/15/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Look no further than Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery for fiery family fun this spring break a...

  • Tony Bennett

    03/15/2017
    05:00PM

    Tony Bennett wants you to join him for a special evening as he celebrates his 90th birthday. Benn...

  • Southlake Centennial Lions Club

    03/17/2017
    07:15AM — 08:15AM

    This meeting we are honored to have guest speaker, Troy Dale from the Lions Organ and Eye Bank. T...

  • Pickle Parade

    03/17/2017
    08:00AM

    There’s no better time to check out the official Pickle Capital of Texas than during the sixth an...

  • Irving Tennis Classic

    03/17/2017
    08:00AM

    The City of Irving, Irving Tennis Classic sponsors, and Four Seasons Resort and Club, are pleased...

  • Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out!

    03/17/2017
    09:00AM

    We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

  • Spring Break Art Camps

    03/17/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join the Art house for a hands on art experience! At this school's out camp your child will exper...

  • Medallion Help-Create

    03/17/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Look no further than Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery for fiery family fun this spring break a...

  • The Turn of the Screw

    03/17/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    The Dallas Opera announces a new production in the company’s repertoire, THE TURN OF THE SCREW by...

  • CALENDAR GIRLS

    03/17/2017
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    CALENDAR GIRLS, When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to ...

  • Spring Music Series featuring Martin Brothers

    03/17/2017
    08:00PM — 11:00PM

    Grab a cold brew and enjoy Martin Brothers live on our patio March 17th and 25th!

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style