How to Survive Allergy Season in Central Texas

Budding leaves and warm breezes may be a sign that pool season is only a few months away. Unfortunately, for allergy sufferers, those few months can seem like a never-ending nightmare of itchy eyes, runny noses, and incessant sneezing. What many Texans might not realize, however, are the brutal allergens that plague Central Texas even during the winter months. Beginning in mid-December and continuing through late February or early March, cedar season brings allergies that rival the misery of cold/flu season. As pollen blossoms on the branches of the Ashe Juniper Tree — what we commonly refer to as mountain cedar — it forms into a cone and is released with the wind. Carried by the breeze, cedar pollen can travel for miles and find landing places near us that guarantee an all-out war with our bodies.

If you're one of the 30% of the population that suffers from seasonal allergies, you can be almost certain you'll experience Cedar Fever from the rampant pollen in the air. The lucky folks are those who have lived in Texas less than six years – the amount of time it can sometimes take for cedar allergies to appear.

In response to the pesky pollen that irritates our bodies, our immune system sends out the troops to expel the invaders. Unfortunately, that line of defense includes sneezing, itching, coughing, and running – the very symptoms that threaten to make allergy season one long, torturous haze.

All hope is not lost, however, for surviving Cedar Fever or spring allergies. A few easy changes can help drastically reduce allergy symptoms and make the next few months a little more bearable:

1. Avoid going outside at peak hours – mid to late morning.

2. Dive into spring cleaning. Time to vacuum and dust up the allergens sitting around! Make sure to always dust with a wet cloth.

3. Use your AC instead of fans. Fans can suck allergens inside.

4. Eat right to help boost your immune system. Vitamins B, C, and zinc can be particularly effective in fighting allergies.

5. Keep your windows closed. As tempting as it may be, letting the sunshine in also means letting all those allergens into your home!

6. Wear sunglasses outside. That’s one more layer between the pollen and your eyes.

7. Use a nasal irrigation device (like a Neti pot) to flush allergens out of your nose and prevent sinus infections.

8. Shower and wash your hair at night to keep allergens out of your bed and reduce inflammation on your skin.

If you’ve already taken preventative measures to avoid pollen, tried standard over the counter solutions and still feel miserable, it might be the time to visit the doctors at Complete Care. Stop by one of our urgent care facilities, and our knowledgeable and caring doctors will help you find a way to say adios to the allergy haze and get back to enjoying life again. Whether prescription-strength allergy medicines, corticosteroids that help with inflammation, or even long-range allergy shots that fight against future allergy seasons, just ask the doctors about solutions that may be best for you. You just might find that breezes, blooming plants, and springtime can actually be enjoyable.

