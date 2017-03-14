Skip to main content

How to Survive Allergy Season in Central Texas

Mar 14, 2017 01:50PM, Published by Dia, Categories: Health+Beauty, Today

Budding leaves and warm breezes may be a sign that pool season is only a few months away. Unfortunately, for allergy sufferers, those few months can seem like a never-ending nightmare of itchy eyes, runny noses, and incessant sneezing. What many Texans might not realize, however, are the brutal allergens that plague Central Texas even during the winter months. Beginning in mid-December and continuing through late February or early March, cedar season brings allergies that rival the misery of cold/flu season. As pollen blossoms on the branches of the Ashe Juniper Tree — what we commonly refer to as mountain cedar — it forms into a cone and is released with the wind. Carried by the breeze, cedar pollen can travel for miles and find landing places near us that guarantee an all-out war with our bodies. 

If you're one of the 30% of the population that suffers from seasonal allergies, you can be almost certain you'll experience Cedar Fever from the rampant pollen in the air. The lucky folks are those who have lived in Texas less than six years – the amount of time it can sometimes take for cedar allergies to appear.

In response to the pesky pollen that irritates our bodies, our immune system sends out the troops to expel the invaders. Unfortunately, that line of defense includes sneezing, itching, coughing, and running – the very symptoms that threaten to make allergy season one long, torturous haze. 

 All hope is not lost, however, for surviving Cedar Fever or spring allergies. A few easy changes can help drastically reduce allergy symptoms and make the next few months a little more bearable:

1.     Avoid going outside at peak hours – mid to late morning.

2.     Dive into spring cleaning. Time to vacuum and dust up the allergens sitting around! Make sure to always dust with a wet cloth.

3.      Use your AC instead of fans. Fans can suck allergens inside.

4.      Eat right to help boost your immune system. Vitamins B, C, and zinc can be particularly effective in fighting allergies.

5.      Keep your windows closed. As tempting as it may be, letting the sunshine in also means letting all those allergens into your home!

6.      Wear sunglasses outside. That’s one more layer between the pollen and your eyes.  

7.      Use a nasal irrigation device (like a Neti pot) to flush allergens out of your nose and prevent sinus infections. 

8.      Shower and wash your hair at night to keep allergens out of your bed and reduce inflammation on your skin. 

If you’ve already taken preventative measures to avoid pollen, tried standard over the counter solutions and still feel miserable, it might be the time to visit the doctors at Complete Care. Stop by one of our urgent care facilities, and our knowledgeable and caring doctors will help you find a way to say adios to the allergy haze and get back to enjoying life again. Whether prescription-strength allergy medicines, corticosteroids that help with inflammation, or even long-range allergy shots that fight against future allergy seasons, just ask the doctors about solutions that may be best for you. You just might find that breezes, blooming plants, and springtime can actually be enjoyable.

 

Complete Care is your nearest Complete Care ER, with 18 locations in Texas.

Complete Care Southlake

321 W Southlake Blvd #140, 

Southlake, TX 76092

(817) 809-2089



  • Southlake Centennial Lions Club

    03/17/2017
    07:15AM — 08:15AM

    This meeting we are honored to have guest speaker, Troy Dale from the Lions Organ and Eye Bank. T...

  • Pickle Parade

    03/17/2017
    08:00AM

    There’s no better time to check out the official Pickle Capital of Texas than during the sixth an...

  • Irving Tennis Classic

    03/17/2017
    08:00AM

    The City of Irving, Irving Tennis Classic sponsors, and Four Seasons Resort and Club, are pleased...

  • Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out!

    03/17/2017
    09:00AM

    We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

  • Spring Break Art Camps

    03/17/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join the Art house for a hands on art experience! At this school's out camp your child will exper...

  • Medallion Help-Create

    03/17/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Look no further than Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery for fiery family fun this spring break a...

  • The World's Only St. Paddy's Pickle Parade

    03/17/2017
    07:00PM

    Come run, play, dance, eat, shop and listen to great music at the sixth annual World's Only St. P...

  • The Turn of the Screw

    03/17/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    The Dallas Opera announces a new production in the company’s repertoire, THE TURN OF THE SCREW by...

  • CALENDAR GIRLS

    03/17/2017
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    CALENDAR GIRLS, When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to ...

  • Spring Music Series featuring Martin Brothers

    03/17/2017
    08:00PM — 11:00PM

    Grab a cold brew and enjoy Martin Brothers live on our patio March 17th and 25th!

  • Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out!

    03/20/2017
    09:00AM

    We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

  • Tasty Tales

    03/20/2017
    09:30AM — 10:30AM

    It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

  • Tasty Tales

    03/20/2017
    09:30AM — 10:30AM

    It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

  • Trivia Night featuring Oak Highlands Brewery

    03/20/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    Come drink, think, and win free swag and prizes of Oak Highlands Brewery! We we be featuring thei...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style