Top Five Reasons Art in the Square Will Rock Your Weekend

Mar 15, 2017 09:58AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, City+School

Photo by Mike Lewis Photography

For one glorious weekend every spring, Southlake Town Square comes alive with art, entertainment and the most family fun you could possibly fit into three days. This year marks the 18th Art in the Square, and it promises to be as colorful and captivating as ever. Here are five reasons to block off April 28-30 and head to the heart of Southlake for the one and only Art in the Square, hosted by the Southlake Women's Club

1. It’s the event for art

Art in the Square is ranked 11th in the top 25 art festivals by ArtFair Sourcebook. So whether you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind masterpiece or a unique treasure, this is the venue to find it. Prepare to be wowed by more than 150 internationally renowned artists who will showcase some of their finest works. You can also browse work from local and emerging high school artists.

2. Rockin’ live music

From rock to reggae and everything in between, the Main Stage and Gazebo Stage will keep crowds entertained all weekend long. Don’t miss the Marshall Tucker Band on Saturday night—this Main Stage headliner will ignite the night with their Southern rock sound.

3. Your kids won’t want to leave

Whether it’s the face painting and hands-on activities in the Kids Korner or the bounce houses, zip line and rock-climbing wall in The Zone, your kids will happily tucker themselves out. Which leaves more time for you to enjoy …

4. Plenty of festival food and drinks

Munch on some kettle corn, sip a frozen bellini or dig into some Bombay street food—between the food trucks and Le Bistro, the festival boasts a plethora of palate-pleasing options. 

5. There’s a feel-good component

Proceeds from Art in the Square will benefit 32 organizations that help children, women and families in Northeast Tarrant County.

Parking at Southlake Town Square is free. Admission is also free, so load up your crew and head to Art in the Square April 28-30! Be sure to stop by the Southlake Style booth. We love meeting our fans, supporters and readers!  

Visit ArtInTheSquare.com for additional festival information.

 


