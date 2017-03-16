Skip to main content

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Merges Music, Math at The Marq

Mar 16, 2017 06:57AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

What do you get when you add an educational component to the talents of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra (FWSO)? A can’t-miss “Musical Math” program. On Sunday, May 7, the FWSO will perform an educational program for families with children. The program will explore tempo, meter and more in famous orchestral tunes such as “Hoe Down” from Copland’s Rodeo, Pachelbel’s Canon in D, Brahms’s Hungarian Dance No. 5 and others. Associate conductor Daniel Black will lead the orchestra.

“In music, we are always counting,” said Lindsey Branch, the FWSO’s director of education and community programs, via press release. “So, we created the ‘Musical Math’ program to show all the ways these two subjects, math and music, are really related and to help students make connections between things they’re learning in the classroom, like fractions and certain elements of music, like note values or time signatures.”

The performance, presented by the APEX Arts League, will take place in the Aria Outdoor Amphitheatre at The Marq at 1 p.m. on May 7. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and children, and $8 for Apex members. Call the FWSO Ticket Office at 817.665.6000 or visit FWSymphony.org for tickets.


