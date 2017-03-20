Skip to main content

SPIN! Neapolitan Pizza Invites Kids to SPIN! Around the Square

Mar 20, 2017 06:59AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

With summer right around the corner, SPIN! Neapolitan Pizza is putting kids’ bike safety at the forefront. The restaurant is hosting SPIN! Around the Square, a bike-safety event and ride, on April 1 from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. in its parking lot.

The free event is a chance for kids ages four to 12 and their families to learn about the importance of proper bike safety and to put it into practice with two different bike rides lead by the Blazing Saddles Bike Team. Participants are asked to bring their own bikes to go through safety stations for helmet fittings, brake and tire checks, and lighting installations.

Then it’s time to ride! The younger kids will follow a course within the parking lot and the older kids will take a course through the square. The festivities also include a helmet-decorating station and opportunities to meet their favorite costumed superheroes. The proceeds from a raffle for the chance to win an adult bike will benefit Spokes 4 Hope, a local nonprofit with a mission to provide bikes to children going through difficult times.

