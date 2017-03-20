Mar 20, 2017 03:02PM, Published by Dia, Categories: Health+Beauty, Today

Are you one of the millions of Americans who suffer from mild to chronic neck and back pain every year? At Methodist Southlake Hospital we know it’s common for each and every one of us to experience varying ailments as we get older, but two of the most prevalent issues we encounter are neck and back pain. If you’re not sure, let’s perform a quick self-evaluation.

As you’re reading this article, consider your body’s position and any pain you may be experiencing. How’s your posture? Are you slouched over your computer? If you’re reading this article on a mobile device, are you standing straight or bending at the neck?

It’s possible that, based on your answers to those questions, you may be contributing to or leaving yourself vulnerable for future problems. If you noticed any discomfort, small, habitual changes may be beneficial for any degree of back or neck pain.

“As two of the leading contributors to disability in our country, back and neck pain can be debilitating for anyone suffering from them” said Don Enty, MD. “From pain management to a comprehensive assessment of daily habits and routines, we can help you get the pain under control and resume a healthy, pain-free lifestyle.”

So, what can you do to help combat back and neck pain? Here are a few tips that might help!

Maintain Proper Posture – It should be a surprise to no one, but we live in a very sedentary world where it’s very easy to remain stationary for extended periods of time – especially while at work. During this time, many remain slouched over a computer, which puts added strain and pressure on the mid and lower back. If you must sit for long periods of time, it’s crucial to maintain good, ergonomic posture in order to avoid developing back pain. If at all possible, regularly getting up, moving, stretching and walking for short periods of time can also be very beneficial.

Exercise Regularly – Exercise is easily overlooked and may be avoided when someone is suffering from back or neck pain - yet this is one of the best ways to alleviate any pesky ailments. By performing slow range-of-motion exercises, even an activity as basic as walking, your back and neck are kept in a naturally aligned state, increasing blood circulation and decreasing strain on any particular spot. At best, try to avoid any exercises that keep the back or neck compromised, strained or bent for extended periods of time. Also, refrain from any quick, jerking motions.

Stretching – Stretching may seem to go hand-in-hand with exercise, but doing slow, simple stretches can help elongate your muscles and enables them to work more effectively. Active stretching also decreases your risk of further injury and helps your body move in a greater range of motion.

See Our Specialists – If these basic remedies don’t help or fully relieve your pain, the specialists at Methodist Southlake Hospital are happy to help! Our highly-trained physicians will look at multiple ways to help alleviate any neck or back pain you may be experiencing and will only consider surgery once all other options have been evaluated.

“We’re here for our patients and want nothing more than to see them living without pain,” said Michael R. Briseño, MD. “Since no conditions manifest the same way in everyone, we work closely with each patient to determine the best course of action – whether surgery is required or not.”

No amount of pain is too small or too great. Don’t go another day living with back or neck pain – let the back and neck specialists at Methodist Southlake Hospital help you today!

Methodist Southlake Hospital

421 E. State Highway 114, Southlake

817.865.4400 I MethodistSouthlake.com





Sponsored content