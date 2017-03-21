Starpower Opens Massive Luxury Living Showroom in Southlake

Mar 21, 2017 07:53AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Whether you have a passion for entertainment, cooking or both, Starpower Home Entertainment Systems, Inc. will wow you. Known nationally for its upscale products and custom installation capabilities, Starpower kicks off the grand opening of its new 15,000-square-foot, multimillion-dollar concept store in the heart of Southlake. Featuring Ed Kellum & Son Appliances, the store also offers a 15-foot video wall, the largest on display at retail.

“Starpower’s latest showroom reflects the passion and creativity our company has stood for since our founding 22 years ago,” said David Pidgeon, president and CEO, in a press release. “Beyond the multimillion-dollar investment, this showroom unlocks the imagination and allows our clients’ dreams to become a reality.”

“We believe it is misguided and a disservice to believe that people wish to make unemotional lifestyle purchases using only an online interaction. While we are working on our own omni-channel strategy, it will always be a far second to our core face-to-face interactions with our clients,” said Daniel Pidgeon, chairman of Starpower, who is also the immediate past chairman of the Consumer Technology Association.

“This store focuses on the intimate relationship between products and an upscale lifestyle and that must be done in an environment that allows the client to fully understand what they are buying,” he added.

The showroom highlights the need for upscale consumers to actually interact with products prior to purchasing. The store was designed by renowned former Limited Brands architect Phil White of Columbus, Ohio. The store triples the size of its previous location, adding luxury appliances to the assortment, featuring interactive technology displays right alongside working kitchens and major appliances.

Since 2011, the company has been completely transformed to showcase not only home theaters and audio/video, but to offer upscale appliances and actual working kitchens within the store.

“The synergies between the two companies have been tremendous. We focus on products that people are passionate about—movies, music, entertainment, cooking and comfort,” said Pidgeon. “The showroom reflects the passion seen in every part of our business, most especially our team of experts that simply make our client’s lives better.”

Starpower’s high-performance lineup of audio, video and automated control assortments from brands such as Sony, Crestron, Samsung, LG, Klipsch, Martin Logan, Mark Levinson, Sonos, Marantz as well as Starpower’s acclaimed custom leather will be re-launched in all-new displays.

The new location will also feature 68-year-old Ed Kellum & Son Appliance Company with actual working appliances and live kitchens from Sub Zero, Wolf, Jenn-Air, KitchenAid, Bosch, Viking, Miele, and Thermador. Displays inside will also showcase affiliated companies selling home-related products including StarFloors, Inc.,one of the largest floor covering companies in the United States, and StarSD, LLC, an affiliated construction resource company.