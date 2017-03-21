Carroll Indoor Percussion Places Second at WGI Houston Regionals

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/21/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

Southlake Newcomers Monthly Luncheon 03/21/2017 10:00AM — 01:00PM The Southlake New Comer Club is a social club that meets at our monthly luncheon with a wondlerfu...

Latin Dance with Loui 03/21/2017 06:30PM — 07:30PM 2 free series starting Feb. 28 "Latin Dance with Loui" lets adult participants sample a variet...

OnStage Dinner 03/21/2017 06:30PM — 10:00PM Generously Sponsored by Northern Trust since 1992, this dinner is a fan favorite! Guests enjoy a ...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/22/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

Dallas Comedy Festival 03/22/2017 06:00PM Enjoy a good laugh at this year’s Dallas Comedy Festival. This is the event’s eighth year showcas...

The Turn of the Screw 03/22/2017 07:30PM — 10:00PM The Dallas Opera announces a new production in the company’s repertoire, THE TURN OF THE SCREW by...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/23/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

Women Empowered Luncheon 03/23/2017 10:30AM — 01:00PM Encourage. Engage. Educate. This is the mission of Women Empowered (WE), an annual event hosted...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/24/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

Live Art Auction Event 03/24/2017 06:00PM — 09:00PM Baterbys, Central Florida’s best and largest art dealer, and ProSource, the industry leader in re...

BOYS ONLY NITE Glow Warriors 03/24/2017 07:00PM — 09:00PM Glow yoga, an obstacle course and a night built around making boys feel like warriors - peace war...

TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY 03/24/2017 07:30PM An inspiring true tale of how reading and stories help us all escape. This beautiful bilingual pl...

Running into the Future 5k Fun Run 03/25/2017 08:30AM One Mile Fun Run ~ Begins 8:30 am 5K ~ Begins 9:00 am Live/Silent Auctions ~ Begin after 5K end...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/25/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

Stemless Wine Glass Help-Create 03/25/2017 10:00AM — 06:00PM Vino lovers, head to Vetro! Back by popular demand for one day only—join us for our Stemless Wine...

KATHY BURKS THEATRE OF PUPPETRY ARTS’ JACK AND THE BEANSTALK 03/25/2017 01:30PM With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...

Primavera at Southlake Town Square 03/25/2017 02:00PM — 06:00PM Join us for a fabulous day of Spring fashion on the runway! Primavera at Southlake Town Square wi...

KATHY BURKS THEATRE OF PUPPETRY ARTS’ JACK AND THE BEANSTALK 03/25/2017 04:30PM With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...

Video Horse Racing - A Race for Vision 03/25/2017 06:30PM — 10:00PM Come on and cheer your horse to the finish line. The Flower Mound / Lewisville Lions, a local s...

The Turn of the Screw 03/25/2017 07:30PM — 10:00PM The Dallas Opera announces a new production in the company’s repertoire, THE TURN OF THE SCREW by...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/26/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

Strikz Entertainment Fundraiser!!! 03/26/2017 12:00PM — 04:00PM Come between 12:00-4:00 where proceeds will benefit Heavenly Mimi! There is: Bowling Las...

Rock and Worship Roadshow 03/26/2017 06:00PM If you’re a fan of award-winning and chart-topping Christian artists such as Steven Curtis Chapma...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/27/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

Tasty Tales 03/27/2017 09:30AM — 10:30AM It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

Tasty Tales 03/27/2017 09:30AM — 10:30AM It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

Soup's On! 03/27/2017 06:00PM — 07:30PM In this FREE cooking class from Healthy Living with Pam, you'll learn to make three healthy, deli...

Kinky Boots 03/28/2017 12:00AM Don’t miss your chance to see one of Broadway’s most exhilarating musicals, “Kinky Boots.” Winner...

Dine For Dragons: March 28 03/28/2017 07:00AM — 12:00AM Eat in. Take out. Help fuel Carroll Education Foundation with every meal on March 28. Restaurants...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/28/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

Latin Dance with Loui 03/28/2017 06:30PM — 07:30PM 2 free series starting Feb. 28 "Latin Dance with Loui" lets adult participants sample a variet...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/29/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/30/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

2017 Vision Board Workshop 03/30/2017 09:30AM — 11:00AM Are your dreams and goals still resonating for 2017? Join Danielle Vaughn for a workshop designed...

“America the Beautiful” - Linda Smith 03/30/2017 11:00AM — 06:00PM You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

Reads! Program: A Taste of India 03/30/2017 05:30PM — 08:30PM Join Chef Adair Smith of Savvy’s Bistro & Mansfield ISD for a culinary tour of India. Participant...

Spring Season Starts 03/31/2017 10:00AM Soccer Shots is an engaging children's soccer program with a focus on character development. Our ...

“America the Beautiful” - Linda Smith 03/31/2017 11:00AM — 06:00PM You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

Downward Doll Yoga 03/31/2017 03:30PM — 04:30PM Bring your favorite doll for a one-of-a-kind yoga experience that will delight the imagination. ...

Zoo Run 04/01/2017 08:00AM — 12:00PM It’s time for the 20th annual Zoo Run at the Fort Worth Zoo! Support the zoo’s local and internat...

Southlake Superhero 5K & Fun Run 04/01/2017 08:30AM — 10:30AM The City of Southlake is hosting a 5k & Fun Run at Bicentennial Park. The 5k will be chip timed. ...

Walk of Hope Dallas, benefiting Resolve 04/01/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM Fertility Specialists of Texas (FST) is opening its first, free-standing office in Southlake this...

Spring Season Starts 04/01/2017 09:30AM Soccer Shots is an engaging children's soccer program with a focus on character development. Our ...

Medallion Help-Create 04/01/2017 10:00AM — 06:00PM Look no further than Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery for fiery family fun and help create a m...

Spring Health Festival 04/01/2017 10:00AM — 01:00PM Title Sponsor - Methodist Mansfield Medical Center FREE activities for all! Health Screenings...

“America the Beautiful” - Linda Smith 04/01/2017 11:00AM — 06:00PM You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

Mommy/Daddy & Me Easter Cookie Decorating Class 04/01/2017 02:30PM — 04:00PM This is an hour and a half class that covers the basics of sugar (cutout) cookie decorating. Each...

Spotlight on Millipedes! 04/01/2017 05:00PM — 06:00PM Do millipedes really have a thousand legs? You can count for yourself at our next Spotlight! Lear...

Texas on Tap 04/01/2017 05:30PM — 10:00PM Join us for a special LAW birthday celebration! We are turning one! Enjoy a special 3-course menu...

Big D Marathon 04/02/2017 07:00AM — 12:00PM Spring has arrived and it’s the perfect time to enjoy running one of the most scenic courses in A...

Enjoy High Tea, Hot Styles at Mad Hatter Tea and Fashion Show 04/02/2017 01:00PM Ladies: Don your best hats and don’t be late for a very important date. The Southlake Newcomers C...

Alice In Wonderland Mad Hatter Tea sponsored by Southlake Newcomers Charitable Foundation 04/02/2017 01:00PM — 04:00PM April 2, 2017 1-4 PM Southlake Newcomers is proud to present a fun afternoon Alice in Wonderla...

TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY 04/02/2017 01:30PM An inspiring true tale of how reading and stories help us all escape. This beautiful bilingual pl...

Spring Season Starts 04/02/2017 03:30PM Soccer Shots is an engaging children's soccer program with a focus on character development. Our ...

TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY 04/02/2017 04:30PM An inspiring true tale of how reading and stories help us all escape. This beautiful bilingual pl...

Colors for Caring Day 04/03/2017 08:00AM On the first Monday of each month in the 2016-17 school year, Mansfield ISD is encouraging the co...

Tasty Tales 04/03/2017 09:30AM — 10:30AM It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

Tasty Tales 04/03/2017 09:30AM — 10:30AM It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

Grand Prairie Easter Egg-stravaganza Egg Hunt 04/04/2017 09:00AM The 2017 date for Grand Prairie's annual Easter Egg-stravaganza Egg Hunt will be announced soon. ...

Mansfield ISD MultiCultural Festival 04/04/2017 11:00AM — 03:00PM Did you know Mansfield ISD has more than 33,000 students, and there are more than 110 languages s...

“America the Beautiful” - Linda Smith 04/04/2017 11:00AM — 06:00PM You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...