Carroll Indoor Percussion Places Second at WGI Houston Regionals

Mar 21, 2017 07:51AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Dragon Pride, Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

On March 11, Carroll Indoor Percussion competed its 2017 show FROM DUST at the WGI Houston Regionals. With a score of 87.70 in the finals, the group took home a second-place finish overall and placed first for music presentation. FROM DUST also received the second highest score in the country for all regional competitions.

Now in its fourth year, Carroll Indoor Percussion is under the direction of David Walker. Samantha Willingham designed the artist portion of the show.

The students of FROM DUST have chosen to dedicate their performances to bringing awareness for the need for clean water in many developing countries. They are hopeful that their efforts will help raise $10,000 to help fund a well. The community is invited to watch a performance of FROM DUST on April 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the gym at Carroll High School.

Click here to contribute to the “Dragons For Water” initiative.


