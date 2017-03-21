Carroll Indoor Percussion Places Second at WGI Houston Regionals

-
We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...
-
The Southlake New Comer Club is a social club that meets at our monthly luncheon with a wondlerfu...
-
2 free series starting Feb. 28
"Latin Dance with Loui" lets adult participants sample a variet...
-
Generously Sponsored by Northern Trust since 1992, this dinner is a fan favorite! Guests enjoy a ...
-
We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...
-
Enjoy a good laugh at this year’s Dallas Comedy Festival. This is the event’s eighth year showcas...
-
The Dallas Opera announces a new production in the company’s repertoire, THE TURN OF THE SCREW by...
-
C. C. Young, a premier, non-profit senior living community, is excited to announce a call for art...
-
We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...
-
Encourage. Engage. Educate.
This is the mission of Women Empowered (WE), an annual event hosted...
-
We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...
-
Baterbys, Central Florida’s best and largest art dealer, and ProSource, the industry leader in re...
-
Glow yoga, an obstacle course and a night built around making boys feel like warriors - peace war...
-
An inspiring true tale of how reading and stories help us all escape. This beautiful bilingual pl...
-
One Mile Fun Run ~ Begins 8:30 am
5K ~ Begins 9:00 am
Live/Silent Auctions ~ Begin after 5K end...
-
We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...
-
Vino lovers, head to Vetro! Back by popular demand for one day only—join us for our Stemless Wine...
-
With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...
-
Join us for a fabulous day of Spring fashion on the runway! Primavera at Southlake Town Square wi...
-
With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...
-
Come on and cheer your horse to the finish line.
The Flower Mound / Lewisville Lions, a local s...
-
The Dallas Opera announces a new production in the company’s repertoire, THE TURN OF THE SCREW by...
-
We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...
-
Come between 12:00-4:00 where proceeds will benefit Heavenly Mimi!
There is:
Bowling
Las...
-
If you’re a fan of award-winning and chart-topping Christian artists such as Steven Curtis Chapma...
-
We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...
-
It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...
-
It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...
-
In this FREE cooking class from Healthy Living with Pam, you'll learn to make three healthy, deli...
-
Don’t miss your chance to see one of Broadway’s most exhilarating musicals, “Kinky Boots.” Winner...
-
Eat in. Take out. Help fuel Carroll Education Foundation with every meal on March 28. Restaurants...
-
We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...
-
2 free series starting Feb. 28
"Latin Dance with Loui" lets adult participants sample a variet...
-
We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...
-
We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...
-
Are your dreams and goals still resonating for 2017? Join Danielle Vaughn for a workshop designed...
-
You are invited
FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION
Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine
...
-
Join Chef Adair Smith of Savvy’s Bistro & Mansfield ISD for a culinary tour of India. Participant...
-
Soccer Shots is an engaging children's soccer program with a focus on character development. Our ...
-
You are invited
FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION
Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine
...
-
Bring your favorite doll for a one-of-a-kind yoga experience that will delight the imagination. ...
-
It’s time for the 20th annual Zoo Run at the Fort Worth Zoo! Support the zoo’s local and internat...
-
The City of Southlake is hosting a 5k & Fun Run at Bicentennial Park. The 5k will be chip timed. ...
-
Fertility Specialists of Texas (FST) is opening its first, free-standing office in Southlake this...
-
Soccer Shots is an engaging children's soccer program with a focus on character development. Our ...
-
Look no further than Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery for fiery family fun and help create a m...
-
Title Sponsor - Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
FREE activities for all!
Health Screenings...
-
You are invited
FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION
Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine
...
-
This is an hour and a half class that covers the basics of sugar (cutout) cookie decorating. Each...
-
Do millipedes really have a thousand legs? You can count for yourself at our next Spotlight! Lear...
-
Join us for a special LAW birthday celebration! We are turning one! Enjoy a special 3-course menu...
-
Spring has arrived and it’s the perfect time to enjoy running one of the most scenic courses in A...
-
Ladies: Don your best hats and don’t be late for a very important date. The Southlake Newcomers C...
-
April 2, 2017 1-4 PM
Southlake Newcomers is proud to present a fun afternoon Alice in Wonderla...
-
An inspiring true tale of how reading and stories help us all escape. This beautiful bilingual pl...
-
Soccer Shots is an engaging children's soccer program with a focus on character development. Our ...
-
An inspiring true tale of how reading and stories help us all escape. This beautiful bilingual pl...
-
On the first Monday of each month in the 2016-17 school year, Mansfield ISD is encouraging the co...
-
It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...
-
It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...
-
The 2017 date for Grand Prairie's annual Easter Egg-stravaganza Egg Hunt will be announced soon.
...
-
Did you know Mansfield ISD has more than 33,000 students, and there are more than 110 languages s...
-
You are invited
FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION
Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine
...
-
2 free series starting Feb. 28
"Latin Dance with Loui" lets adult participants sample a variet...