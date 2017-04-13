Model Prep’s Four-Day Workshop Comes to Las Colinas

Apr 13, 2017 07:00AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure

Model Prep, a beauty and confidence-building seminar, is coming to the Four Seasons Resort and Club at Las Colinas for its annual four-day workshop. Founded by professional international model Amber Griffin, Model Prep aims to guide girls age 11 through 17 to be the best they can be through expert coaching and advice. The seminar kicks off June 14-17.

“We want to provide the right tools and guidance for young girls to navigate their teen years with confidence and poise,” said Griffin via press release. “Being a mentor is a passion of mine, and I can’t wait to meet our first Model Prep girls! Whether they have ambitions of one day walking a runway, or just walking confidently through the halls at school, Model Prep will be there to guide them through these impressionable years.”

Workshops will feature one-on-one coaching with top industry professionals and personal mentoring with the founder herself. Key skills the girls will learn include hair and makeup application techniques, appropriate dressing for each girl’s body type and age, confidently walking with poise and grace, how to pose for head shots, profile shots and how to select a good photographer, table manners, posture and proper dinner conversation, appropriate social media presence and overall self-portrayal, and fitness and nutrition guidance.

For more information, visit ModelPrep.com.