Spring Signing Day in the Books for Carroll Dragons
Apr 13, 2017 07:25AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Dragon Pride, Life+Leisure, Today, City+School
Photo courtesy Carroll ISD
On Wednesday morning at Carroll Senior High School, eight Dragons signed letters of intent to continue their athletic endeavors at the collegiate level. Congratulations to these student-athletes who signed scholarships in four sports with colleges and universities across the country.
Alec White, Baseball, Sacramento City
Jacob Kelber, Golf, DePauw University
Gus Karau, Swimming, Texas A&M
Nicholas Fernandes, Cross Country/Track, Houston
Evan Kolde, Swimming, Arizona State
Daniel Balint, Swimming, Queens University of Charlotte, NC
Arianna Lopez, Cross Country/Track, LSU
Ryne Ryskoski, Baseball, Washburn University