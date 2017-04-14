Inaugural Links Jazz & Blues Fest Comes to The Marq

Apr 14, 2017 07:59AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure

Sound the horns! The Fort Worth chapter of The Links, Incorporated, an international nonprofit organization, presents its first Links Jazz & Blues Fest at The Marq Aria Amphitheater on May 20 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The jazz and blues festival features Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum. A treat for jazz enthusiasts, the event serves as a major fundraiser for the Links STEM and Scholarship Programs.

“I look forward to welcoming you to a magical evening of art, food and entertainment at the beautiful Aria in Southlake,” said Southlake mayor and honorary chair, Laura Hill, via press release. “It’s an honor to be part of the inaugural Links Jazz and Blues Fest. It will be an evening to remember.”

Settle in beneath the stars for silky smooth performances by top international and local artists including the Yuko Mabuchi Trio, the Freddie Jones Jazz Group and Breggett Rideau, and Ashleigh Smith, who will help build a powerful crescendo to Whalum. During the jazz and blues fest, participants can sample the fare offered by local food truck vendors, visit the booths of national and local artists and artisans, and satisfy their thirst with an ice-cold beverage, or, simply sit back and enjoy the beautiful venue while the sounds from the concert fill the evening air.

“We are anticipating an extraordinary evening of music, art delicious food and fun as we present our first Links Jazz and Blues Fest,” said Paulette Turner, president of the Fort Worth Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, via press release. “Because of the generosity of our sponsors and patrons, we will be able to significantly impact the lives of youth throughout Fort Worth and Tarrant County."

Proceeds from the Links Jazz & Blues Fest will benefit The Links Foundation, Incorporated for the support of the chapter’s local STEM and Scholarship Programs, including, their award-winning EMPRESS Program (a STEM-based education program) for young women and their STEAMAhead Program for kindergarten through sixth grade students.

Click here for more information, and here for tickets.



