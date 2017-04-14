2017 Dragon Football Schedule is Here!

Apr 14, 2017 01:47PM, Published by Mike, Categories: Dragon Pride, Life+Leisure

The Dragons celebrate in the end zone after a Holmes to Johansson TD pass. The Dragons defeated rival Euless Trinity by a score of 42-28 at Dragon Stadium on September 30, 2016. Photo by SnappedDragons.com/S. Johnson.

Spring practices will soon be underway and with them comes the first glimpses at the next generation of Dragon Football.

Outside of the annual Green-White Game signaling the completion of Spring practices, Dragon fans will have to wait until September 1 for their next football fix—so says the recently announced 2017 schedule.

Thanks to graduation the Dragons will sorely miss the experience from a long list of 2016’s notable seniors including; Mason Holmes, Carson Green and Jackson Davis on offense and Robert Barnes, Barrett Buck and John Miscoll on defense.

The senior-laden 2016 roster went 10-2 on the season and eventually bowed out to state #2 ranked DeSoto 48-30 in the area playoffs.

Head coach Hal Wasson and the 2016 District Coaching Staff of the Year will be making the most of the offseason as they determine who will join standout-returning players like Ryan Thompson and Jacob Doddridge on the gridiron for that fateful first game.

In his 11th season with Southlake Carroll Wasson and his Dragons will face a number of exciting matchups. The Dragons will scrimmage Arlington before officially opening up the year on the road against the Tigers of Broken Arrow (OK) on September 1, 2017.

Once again, ArlingtonMartin and Rockwall will be the Dragon’s two other non-district foes. The Dragons defeated both teams on their way to district play.

The Dragons have a bye week before opening district play at home against Flower Mound on September 29.

Coaches, players and fans alike will all circle October 6 as the game to watch as the Dragons travel to Euless to take on the rival Trinity Trojans (see last year's matchup).

Date Opponent Site Time Fri 8/25/2017 Arlington HS (scrimmage) DS 10:00 AM Fri 9/1/2017 Broken Arrow (OK) Away 7:00 PM Fri 9/8/2017 Arlington Martin - Away 7:30 PM Fri 9/15/2017 Rockwall (Green Out) DS 7:30 PM Fri 9/22/2017 OPEN Fri 9/29/2017 *Flower Mound H S (Pink Out) DS 7:30 PM Fri 10/6/2017 *Euless Trinity Away 7:30 PM Fri 10/13/2017 *Lewisville (Homecoming) DS 7:30 PM Fri 10/20/2017 *FM Marcus (DYF Night) DS 7:30 PM Th 10/26/2017 *Byron Nelson Away 7:30 PM Fri 11/3/2017 *LD Bell (Senior Night) DS 7:30 PM Fri 11/10/2017 *Hebron Away 7:30 PM

* = District Game