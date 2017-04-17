Skip to main content

Experience Beauty in Bloom at the 2017 Southlake Garden Tour

Apr 17, 2017 08:48AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

This spring, the Southlake Perennial Garden Society invites the community to savor the splendors of the season. On May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the society will host a tour of six beautiful gardens that showcase a variety of landscapes and gardening styles. Themed “Peek Behind the Garden Gate,” the tour is an opportunity to view unique and inspiring garden designs at each garden stop.

The Southlake Garden Tour’s aim is to provide helpful, pertinent and informative education at each garden location. To achieve this goal, Tarrant County master gardeners will be in each garden to answer questions. Local experts will also present specific topics of interest for North Texas gardeners. As an added touch, En Plein Air local artists will be on hand painting special features of each garden.

Get your advance tickets for $15 at various locations around Southlake. Tickets will be $20 the day of the tour; children 12 and under are free. No rain date will be scheduled and all tickets are non-refundable.

Visit the Southlake Garden Tour Facebook page for more information.


Southlake Perennial Garden Society

