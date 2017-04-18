EIS Band Captures Exciting Honors at 47th Annual FunFest

Apr 18, 2017 08:04AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Dragon Pride, Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

Last week, the Eubanks Intermediate School band traveled to Sandy Lake Amusement Park in Carrollton to participate in the 47th annual FunFest, an event that brings together thousands of band, choir and orchestra students from a five-state area. The EIS band received some impressive accolades from judges: an overall superior rating for beginner/elementary bands and outstanding band of the day for the beginner/elementary group. The superior rating is the highest possible rating at the event.

The EIS band performed “American Spirit March” by John Higgins and “Tambora!” by William Owens. “We were very impressed with their focus and performance,” says Eric Guerrero, EIS band teacher. “Just as amazing as their performance was their behavior. The students represented our school and community extremely well.”