Get Your VIP Tickets to The Marshall Tucker Band

Apr 18, 2017 08:02AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

Photo via The Marshall Tucker Band Facebook page

Excited to see The Marshall Tucker Band Saturday night at Art in the Square? Why not see them right up front by the stage? The organizers of Art in the Square have a limited number of $50 wristbands that would allow you access to a blocked-off VIP area right by the stage. Tickets aren’t necessary to see the show, but this is your best opportunity for premium concert viewing and enjoyment. Plus, all proceeds benefit Art in the Square beneficiaries.

Click here to reserve your VIP ticket for The Marshall Tucker Band on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m.



