Skip to main content

Carroll to Host Water Polo Regional Championship

Apr 19, 2017 08:13AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Dragon Pride, Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

The Carroll ISD Aquatics Center will be the setting for the North Region Championship Water Polo Tournament April 21 and 22. The Dragons and Lady Dragons came in second last year at the state championship, and both teams hope to put in a strong showing at the regional championship this weekend. The top four high school water polo teams for boys and girls qualify for the TISCA State Water Polo tournament in Lewisville on May 5 and 6.

The Dragons currently have a record of 20-4 headed into the weekend. They placed second to St. Marks last year in the state tournament, but currently have a record of 2-1 against them. The championship game for the boys division will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Lady Dragons have a current record of 21-1 for the season which includes tournament wins at the Texas Cup and the Allison Maloney Tournament. Their top competition will be the Denton Guyer Lady Wildcats, who they hope to play in the finals at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Dragon Nation is invited to follow the team and the tournament on Twitter and come out to support the Dragons this weekend. 

 


Carroll ISD Aquatics Center

  • MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival

    04/23/2017
    10:00AM — 10:00PM

    On April 20-23, 2017, MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival (MAIN ST.), the largest arts festival in ...

  • Blue

    04/23/2017
    11:00AM

    Do you need to plan a day out with your toddler but are looking for something engaging and enter...

  • Grand Prairie's 6th Annual Main Street Fest 2017!

    04/23/2017
    12:00PM

    The City of Grand Prairie Parks, Arts & Recreation Department is hosting the 5th Annual Main Stre...

  • Tea Rose Fashion Show & Fundraiser

    04/23/2017
    01:00PM — 03:00PM

    A FABULOUS REASON FOR HATS, HEELS & HIGH TEA Please join us for an afternoon including a fashi...

  • BLUE

    04/23/2017
    01:30PM

    An all-new show that is perfect for short attention spans and the wee ones! This is a simple stor...

  • LWCH presents its Spring Psychic and Holistic Fair

    04/23/2017
    03:00PM — 06:00PM

    The Labyrinth Walk Coffee House (LWCH) presents its Spring Psychic & Holistic Fair. Admission is ...

  • BLUE

    04/23/2017
    04:30PM

    An all-new show that is perfect for short attention spans and the wee ones! This is a simple stor...

  • Music of Journey

    04/23/2017
    06:00PM

    Even if your tastes have grown up from 1980s rock to middle-aged symphony, it doesn’t mean you’v...

  • Vivaldi- The Four Seasons

    04/23/2017
    06:00PM

    There’s no better place to enjoy Vivaldi - The Four Seasons than the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony ...

  • Blue

    04/24/2017
    11:00AM

    Do you need to plan a day out with your toddler but are looking for something engaging and enter...

  • Vivaldi- The Four Seasons

    04/24/2017
    06:00PM

    There’s no better place to enjoy Vivaldi - The Four Seasons than the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony ...

  • Music of Journey

    04/24/2017
    06:00PM

    Even if your tastes have grown up from 1980s rock to middle-aged symphony, it doesn’t mean you’v...

  • Dine For Dragons: April 25

    04/25/2017
    07:00AM — 12:00AM

    Eat in. Take out. Help fuel Carroll Education Foundation with every meal on April 25. Restaurants...

  • Blue

    04/25/2017
    11:00AM

    Do you need to plan a day out with your toddler but are looking for something engaging and enter...

  • Ultherapy Lunch & Learn

    04/25/2017
    11:30AM — 01:00PM

    Whether you're just noticing some skin laxity on the face or are looking to avoid going under the...

  • Cyclin' with the Mayor: North Grand Prairie Ride

    04/25/2017
    06:00PM

    Join Mayor Ron Jensen for the 2017 Cyclin' with the Mayor series of community bike rides. Tues...

  • Music of Journey

    04/25/2017
    06:00PM

    Even if your tastes have grown up from 1980s rock to middle-aged symphony, it doesn’t mean you’v...

  • Vivaldi- The Four Seasons

    04/25/2017
    06:00PM

    There’s no better place to enjoy Vivaldi - The Four Seasons than the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony ...

  • Dr. Michael Evans Appreciation Reception

    04/25/2017
    06:00PM

    The public is invited to attend an appreciation reception in honor of Dr. Michael Evans who will ...

  • Blue

    04/26/2017
    11:00AM

    Do you need to plan a day out with your toddler but are looking for something engaging and enter...

  • Vivaldi- The Four Seasons

    04/26/2017
    06:00PM

    There’s no better place to enjoy Vivaldi - The Four Seasons than the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony ...

  • Music of Journey

    04/26/2017
    06:00PM

    Even if your tastes have grown up from 1980s rock to middle-aged symphony, it doesn’t mean you’v...

  • Blue

    04/27/2017
    11:00AM

    Do you need to plan a day out with your toddler but are looking for something engaging and enter...

  • Music of Journey

    04/27/2017
    06:00PM

    Even if your tastes have grown up from 1980s rock to middle-aged symphony, it doesn’t mean you’v...

  • Vivaldi- The Four Seasons

    04/27/2017
    06:00PM

    There’s no better place to enjoy Vivaldi - The Four Seasons than the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony ...

  • Art in the Square

    04/28/2017
    08:00AM — 06:00PM

    Color your world at Art in the Square Known as one of the top small-town art festivals in Americ...

  • Mansfield's AMAZING RACE

    04/28/2017
    09:00AM

    A unique adventure that takes a lot of brain, a bit of brawn, and a ton of fun! More than a s...

  • Mansfield's AMAZING RACE

    04/28/2017
    09:00AM

    A unique adventure that takes a lot of brain, a bit of brawn, and a ton of fun! More than a s...

  • Blue

    04/28/2017
    11:00AM

    Do you need to plan a day out with your toddler but are looking for something engaging and enter...

  • Art in the Square

    04/28/2017
    04:00PM — 10:30PM

    Description: The 18th Art in the Square… April 28-30… is an artful experience for the whole famil...

  • Art in the Square

    04/28/2017
    04:00PM — 10:30PM

    The 18th Art in the Square… April 28-30… is an artful experience for the whole family! The weeken...

  • Vivaldi- The Four Seasons

    04/28/2017
    06:00PM

    There’s no better place to enjoy Vivaldi - The Four Seasons than the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony ...

  • Music of Journey

    04/28/2017
    06:00PM

    Even if your tastes have grown up from 1980s rock to middle-aged symphony, it doesn’t mean you’v...

  • Dwight Yoakam

    04/28/2017
    06:00PM

    Get your boots on and grab your cowboy hat for a night at Billy Bob’s at the Stockyards in Fort W...

  • Paul Anka

    04/28/2017
    06:00PM

    Paul Anka, the 1960s heartthrob, is still at it, crooning out favorites like “Put Your Head on m...

  • Disney's The Lion King Experience

    04/28/2017
    07:00PM

    ACTING STUDIO PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS Disney's The Lion King Experience! Directed by Erica Pet...

  • PARTY ON!

    04/28/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Quanah

    04/28/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    A new musical written by and starring Country Music Legend Larry Gatlin. April 28 – May 7, 2017 ...

  • Art in the Square

    04/29/2017
    08:00AM — 06:00PM

    Color your world at Art in the Square Known as one of the top small-town art festivals in Americ...

  • Mansfield Market

    04/29/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    A Fun and Fantastic day filled with local vendors, Food Trucks, shopping, performances, and activ...

  • Earth Day Mansfield 2017

    04/29/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join us for the inaugural Earth Day Mansfield event! We'll have educational booths, a kids fishin...

  • Mother's Day Help-Create Events

    04/29/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00AM

    Celebrate Mother’s Day with fire and flames at Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery. Show your lov...

  • Blue

    04/29/2017
    11:00AM

    Do you need to plan a day out with your toddler but are looking for something engaging and enter...

  • BLUE

    04/29/2017
    01:30PM

    An all-new show that is perfect for short attention spans and the wee ones! This is a simple stor...

  • BLUE

    04/29/2017
    04:30PM

    An all-new show that is perfect for short attention spans and the wee ones! This is a simple stor...

  • Music of Journey

    04/29/2017
    06:00PM

    Even if your tastes have grown up from 1980s rock to middle-aged symphony, it doesn’t mean you’v...

  • Vivaldi- The Four Seasons

    04/29/2017
    06:00PM

    There’s no better place to enjoy Vivaldi - The Four Seasons than the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony ...

  • Light Up the Night Cancer Research Benefit

    04/29/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Fine Art Benefit for Cancer Research April 29th 6-9pm 6100 Long Prairie Road, #800 Flower Mou...

  • WineDiscovery

    04/29/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    Get ready to be transported to vineyards near and far during the 13th Annual WineDiscovery April ...

  • Disney's The Lion King Experience

    04/29/2017
    07:00PM

    ACTING STUDIO PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS Disney's The Lion King Experience! Directed by Erica Pet...

  • Wine, Dine and Raise Funds at the 13th Annual WineDiscovery Event

    04/29/2017
    07:00PM

    Wine, craft beer, fine food and philanthropy come together at the 13th Annual WineDiscovery hoste...

  • Quanah

    04/29/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    A new musical written by and starring Country Music Legend Larry Gatlin. April 28 – May 7, 2017 ...

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style