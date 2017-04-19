Carroll to Host Water Polo Regional Championship

Apr 19, 2017 08:13AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Dragon Pride, Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

The Carroll ISD Aquatics Center will be the setting for the North Region Championship Water Polo Tournament April 21 and 22. The Dragons and Lady Dragons came in second last year at the state championship, and both teams hope to put in a strong showing at the regional championship this weekend. The top four high school water polo teams for boys and girls qualify for the TISCA State Water Polo tournament in Lewisville on May 5 and 6.

The Dragons currently have a record of 20-4 headed into the weekend. They placed second to St. Marks last year in the state tournament, but currently have a record of 2-1 against them. The championship game for the boys division will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Lady Dragons have a current record of 21-1 for the season which includes tournament wins at the Texas Cup and the Allison Maloney Tournament. Their top competition will be the Denton Guyer Lady Wildcats, who they hope to play in the finals at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Dragon Nation is invited to follow the team and the tournament on Twitter and come out to support the Dragons this weekend.



