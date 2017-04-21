Snappy Salads Hosts Earth Day Recycling Event

Apr 21, 2017 08:12AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure

Snappy Salads wants you to think green—and not just the leafy greens in your lunch. The restaurant is encouraging greener living by hosting an electronic recycling roundup on Earth Day, April 22. From 1 to 4 p.m., the Southlake location of Snappy Salads welcomes drop-offs of unwanted electronic items. Anything with an on/off switch, including computers, cell phones, TVs and other electronics, may be dropped off for free for recycling.

“Our twice yearly e-waste recycling events have been wildly successful since we started them in 2013,” said Chris Dahlander, founder and CEO of Snappy Salads, via press release. “Snappy Salads is deeply committed to limiting any negative impact we have on the environment. Last year we collected nearly 17,000 pounds of electronic waste to be repurposed into a new life.”

The EPA estimates that the U.S. discards 400 million pieces of e-waste each year. Electronic waste contains an array of toxic materials including lead, mercury, and brominated flame-retardants. More than 80 percent of our e-waste is trashed in American landfills and incinerators where it can contaminate our air, water and land.

Snappy Salads has partnered with Recycle Revolution, a Dallas-based company, to coordinate the recycling of collected items using the e-Stewards certification program.